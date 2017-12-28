Super Bowl 2018: Predictions and Odds for Favorites Entering Week 17

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

A mix of old and new will populate the NFL postseason this year.

In the AFC, the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers will once again be there, while the Kansas City Chiefs are making their third straight appearance.

In the NFC, however, all four of the division winners will be in the playoffs after missing the postseason last year.

The NFL playoffs should be interesting, but until then, here's a look at the latest Super Bowl LII odds (via OddsShark) and predictions for the top-four favorites.

Super Bowl LII Odds (via OddsShark)

1. New England Patriots: 2-1

2. Pittsburgh Steelers: 5-1

3. Minnesota Vikings: 5-1

4. Philadelphia Eagles: 8-1

5. Los Angeles Rams: 10-1

6. New Orleans Saints: 10-1

7. Carolina Panthers: 14-1

8. Kansas City Chiefs: 14-1

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: 16-1

10. Atlanta Falcons: 25-1

11. Seattle Seahawks: 25-1

12. Baltimore Ravens: 33-1

13. Los Angeles Chargers: 66-1

14. Buffalo Bills: 125-1

15. Tennessee Titans: 125-1

Predictions for The Top 4 Super Bowl LII Favorites

Philadelphia Eagles: 8-1

Can backup quarterback Nick Foles lead the Philadelphia Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl?

A second-stringer leading his team to the Lombardi Trophy isn't unprecedented. In 1990, New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms suffered a season-ending injury late in a great regular season. Jeff Hostetler took over and eventually led Big Blue to a 20-19 upset win over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXV.

However, it's hard to see that effort being duplicated here. The Eagles have beaten the 2-13 New York Giants and 6-9 Oakland Raiders by only a combined eight points in their two full games without star quarterback Carson Wentz.

Not all of that is on Foles (he threw four touchdowns against the Giants but did not fare well versus Oakland), but the team just isn't the same without Wentz on the field.

The Eagles faithful will be raucous for the divisional-round matchup, but the guess here is that Philadelphia is one-and-done in the playoffs.

Pick: Loss to Los Angeles Rams in divisional round.

Pittsburgh Steelers: 5-1

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the best running backs in the game (Le'Veon Bell) and arguably the best wide receiver in the game (Antonio Brown).

Brown is recovering from a calf injury suffered against the New England Patriots, and his status for the divisional round is unclear. At this point, we know that he wouldn't have been able to play in the wild-card round, per a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Brown's health is the key to the Steelers' postseason. If he's unable to go in the divisional round, that would be a big blow, especially if Pittsburgh has to face a team with a stout pass defense like Baltimore or Jacksonville.

However, if Brown can go, stopping he and Bell is a tough task for any team. It's been done, but it's not a common occurrence.

Regardless of whether Brown suits up, however, the Patriots will have home-field advantage with a win over the New York Jets, which almost seems like a certainty.

On a neutral field, this is a toss-up game, but the slight edge goes to the Pats with the potential AFC Championship Game being played at Gillette Stadium.

Pick: Loss to New England Patriots in AFC Championship Game

New England Patriots: 2-1

The New England Patriots have won 10 of their last 11 games, with the lone loss being its seemingly annual trap game against the Miami Dolphins.

In fairness, the Pats played that one without suspended tight end Rob Gronkowski, and all he's done on the field this year is catch 69 passes for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games.

Gronkowski has caught a touchdown or accumulated 100 or more receiving yards in four straight contests. He's on fire right now and is a matchup nightmare for any team.

Also, the Pats still have the best quarterback-head-coach combo in NFL history in Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, Dion Lewis has been one of the most efficient running backs in the league (per Football Outsiders) and the defense has fared better after a rough opening month.

New England looks primed for its sixth Super Bowl title, but there may be a buzzsaw waiting for them in the other conference.

Pick: Loss to Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl LII

Minnesota Vikings: 5-1

The Minnesota Vikings have defied all expectations this year en route to a 12-3 regular-season record. They have a fantastic, well-balanced offense and arguably the best defense in the league.

Furthermore, they are a dominant home team, as evidenced by its 6-1 record. The only loss was a sloppy 14-7 defeat to the Detroit Lions, but the Vikings can certainly be forgiven for that one as star rookie running back Dalvin Cook suffered a torn ACL in the third quarter and was lost for the year.

Minnesota's other defeats were in Week 2 (Case Keenum's first start with the Minnesota Vikings) at the 12-3 Pittsburgh Steelers and in Week 14 (a close 31-24 loss at the Carolina Panthers).

Otherwise, they have impressive victories against the likely third and fourth seeds (the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams, in some order) on their resume.

Also, the Super Bowl just happens to be at U.S. Bank Stadium this year, the Vikings' home.

It's a bit of a long shot considering that a date with the Patriots or Steelers likely looms in the Super Bowl, but the pick here is that Minnesota breaks its Super Bowl slump and wins its first-ever Lombardi Trophy.

Pick: Win over New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII