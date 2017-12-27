Malik Jefferson Won't Play in Texas Bowl vs. Missouri with Toe Injury

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Texas Longhorns will be without one of their primary linebackers during Wednesday's Texas Bowl against the Missouri Tigers.

According to the Longhorn Network, Texas head coach Tom Herman said linebacker Malik Jefferson will not play in the contest against the Tigers.

Jeff Howe of 247Sports noted Jefferson has been dealing with a toe injury and will be one of many Longhorn players who won't lace it up Wednesday. Defensive lineman Chris Nelson (elbow), wide receiver Dorian Leonard (foot) and tight end Cade Brewer (knee) will also be sidelined with injuries.

What's more, defensive back DeShon Elliott and offensive lineman Connor Williams are out in an effort to remain healthy and prepare for the NFL draft, defensive back Holton Hill was suspended in November, and running back Chris Warren III said he plans on transferring and won't play.

Wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey and running back Toneil Carter are also suspended.

The absence of Jefferson means Texas will be without a key linebacker against a Missouri offense that scored 45 or more points in each of its last six games, which were all wins after a lackluster 1-5 start. The Tigers are one of the hottest teams in the country and figure to exploit a shorthanded group in an inter-conference showdown.

Jefferson tallied 110 total tackles during the 2017 campaign.