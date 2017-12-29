NFL Draft 2018: Latest Order and Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Week 17 of the NFL season is all about playoff seeding, staying healthy and finishing strong for those teams with Super Bowl hopes, but plenty of squads have shifted their attention toward the upcoming offseason and the draft.

The order isn't finalized yet, but fans have a better idea of where their team will be selecting with only one regular-season game remaining.

With that in mind, here is a look at the updated draft order, as well as the predicted landing spots for some of the first-round prospects.

Draft Order

1. Cleveland Browns 0-15

2. New York Giants 2-13

3. Indianapolis Colts 3-12

4. Cleveland Browns (via Houston Texans 4-11)

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4-11

6. Denver Broncos 5-10

7. New York Jets 5-10

8. San Francisco 49ers 5-10

9. Chicago Bears 5-10

10. Cincinnati Bengals 6-9

11. Oakland Raiders 6-9

12. Miami Dolphins 6-9

13. Arizona Cardinals 7-8

14. Washington 7-8

15. Green Bay Packers 7-8

16. Los Angeles Chargers 8-7

17. Buffalo Bills 8-7

18. Detroit Lions 8-7

19. Dallas Cowboys 8-7

20. Seattle Seahawks 9-6

21. Tennessee Titans 8-7

22. Baltimore Ravens 9-6

23. Atlanta Falcons 9-6

24. New Orleans Saints 11-4

25. Buffalo Bills via Kansas City Chiefs 9-6

26. Jacksonville Jaguars 10-5

27. Los Angeles Rams 11-4

28. Carolina Panthers 11-4

29. Pittsburgh Steelers 12-3

30. Minnesota Vikings 12-3

31. New England Patriots 12-3

32. Philadelphia Eagles 13-2

Predicted Landing Spot for First-Round Prospects

3. Indianapolis Colts: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Frank Gore will be a potential Hall of Famer when he retires, but he has plenty of wear on his legs at 34 years old and with 3,202 rushing attempts in his career. He's also set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and may not even be in an Indianapolis Colts uniform in 2018.

While Marlon Mack has been solid for stretches behind Gore, Saquon Barkley is a potential franchise-changing talent and someone the Colts won't pass on at No. 3.

Barkley stands out as a running back, but he can also bolster Indianapolis' return game considering he scored on two of his 15 kickoff returns this season for Penn State. The Colts have zero kickoff returns for touchdowns in 2017.

He would also give quarterback Andrew Luck another weapon in the aerial attack after tallying 594 receiving yards during the regular season for the Nittany Lions.

9. Denver Broncos: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are 5-10 and have looked nothing like the perennial Super Bowl contenders they were late in Peyton Manning's career.

One reason is an offensive line that is a mere 29th in the league in run blocking, per Football Outsiders' metrics. They need reinforcements up front in an effort to return to playoff contention, and Notre Dame's Mike McGlinchey is a perfect candidate from the draft.

Justin Melo of USA Today highlighted McGlinchey's "build and athleticism" and his ability to utilize his "quick feet to effectively protect the edge."

The All-American has the talent to slide right into a starting role in Denver's abysmal 26th-ranked offense in points per game (17.7). The Broncos need young building blocks to turn things around in the coming years, and McGlinchey will help.

22. Buffalo Bills: Arden Key, DE/OLB, LSU

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are still in playoff contention, but the team's 26 sacks rank 26th in the league.

Tom Brady has run the AFC East for years, and getting consistent pressure on him is one way to potentially change that. Buffalo wasn't able to generate a formidable pass rush this season, but adding Arden Key could help it improve in 2018 and beyond.

The versatile playmaker can line up with his hand on the ground as an edge-rusher or fill in at linebacker. Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports ranked Key as his fourth-best prospect in November and highlighted his "electric burst and bend."

The 21-year-old has fallen to No. 27 in Trapasso's most recent rankings, which is indicative of his up-and-down season. He underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason after earlier taking time away from the team for "personal reasons."

However, Key can fill holes in run support, pressures the quarterback around the edge and even has the athleticism to drop back in pass coverage. A difference-maker like that could help Buffalo close the gap on the New England Patriots in the division.