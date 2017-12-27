A-League Round 13 Betting Preview: Odds, Trends and Analysis for Week's Matches

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

While many are away on holiday for the festive period, we are about to enter the busiest week on the A-League calendar with eight games to be played between the last Friday of this year and the first Friday of next year.



The action begins on Friday night in Melbourne, with a match between an improved Melbourne Victory lineup and the second-place Newcastle Jets.



The hosts are coming off a last-gasp win over their cross-town rivals Melbourne City when Mark Milligan converted a 96th-minute penalty to give last season's runners-up a crucial 1-0 win.



The Jets cruised to a 4-0 win over Western Sydney Wanderers, which saw them extend their lead to seven points over City, in second place on the table.



Despite winning eight of their 12 games so far this campaign, the Jets are a $3.40 AUD outsider according to AustralianGambling to claim all three points from their trip to Melbourne. The hosts are a $2 favorite, with many believing Kevin Muscat's men have the quality to make a run for the top two in the second half of the season.



Adelaide United remained in the top four with a 1-0 win over Central Coast Mariners on Boxing Day, and they're favored to make it two wins in a row when they host Brisbane Roar on Saturday at Coopers Stadium.



Ryan Kitto scored for the fifth time this season last week, and his side is at $2 to secure the win, with Brisbane out at $3.65.



Bobo scored a hat-trick in Sydney FC's 4-1 rout of Wellington Phoenix last Saturday and the champions are the shortest priced favorite ($1.40) of the round when they host Perth Glory ($6) on Saturday night.



Sunday sees the Mariners host the Phoenix in their traditional New Year's Eve fixture at Central Coast Stadium, and it is the hosts who are expected to celebrate in style with a win against the New Zealanders, who are anchored to the bottom of the table.



The closest betting match of the round is the final one when the Wanderers host City at ANZ Stadium on New Year's Day. City are slight favorites at $2.50 to beat a Wanderers ($2.60) team who conceded four goals last week, and five goals a fortnight earlier.