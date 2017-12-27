LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball Lithuanian Jerseys Reportedly Will Hit Market in January

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Big ballers looking to purchase LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball jerseys in the near future now know where to turn.

On Wednesday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported Lithuanian club Vytautas Prienai will sell jerseys for the Ball brothers exclusively on Amazon starting in early January. Charania noted the first-division team sent about 500 game jerseys to Amazon to sell and plans on sending more in January.

Their father, LaVar Ball, pulled LaMelo from Chino Hills high school in October even though he was set to join UCLA as a recruit in the class of 2019. LiAngelo was already at UCLA but parted ways with the Bruins following a shoplifting incident in China.

LaVar told ESPN's Jeff Goodman they were "exploring other options with Gelo" when they elected to end his collegiate career. He never laced it up for the Bruins because of the shoplifting incident.

According to Charania, the Ball brothers signed one-year deals with Vytautas on Dec. 11 and are expected to play their first game on Jan. 9.

They will have to impress to eventually join their brother, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo, in the NBA, although LaMelo figures to have the brighter future when comparing their recruiting ranking. LaMelo was a 5-star prospect in the class of 2019, per 247Sports, while LiAngelo was just a 3-star prospect in the 247Sports' 2017 class.