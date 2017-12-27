DeSean Jackson's Abandoned Car Found with Marijuana, Bullets After Accident

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

A car registered to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson was reportedly found abandoned with marijuana and hollow-point bullets inside after it struck a tree Sunday night.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, "police found 6.3 grams of marijuana and also found two .38 caliber hollow-point bullets, which are legal in Florida. Possession in Florida of less than 20 grams of marijuana is a misdemeanor."

Citing a source, Garafolo reported Jackson told police that he was not driving the car at the time of the accident but "declined to assist officers in getting the driver back to the scene."

"It was a friend of DeSean's who borrowed his car while he was out of town," Jackson's representative, Denise White, told Garafolo. "None of what was in the car was his obviously. He's dealing with the person that was using it without his knowledge privately. The incident is being handled."

Jackson, 31, has caught 50 passes for 668 yards and three touchdowns during his first season with the Buccaneers. He was absent from the team's Week 16 loss to the Carolina Panthers because of an ankle injury.

According to the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud, Jackson returned to practice Wednesday.

"We are aware of a one-car accident involving a vehicle registered to DeSean Jackson on Dec. 24," the Buccaneers said in a statement, per the Tampa Bay Times' Greg Auman. "Our understanding is that DeSean has been in contact with authorities and is cooperating with the investigation."

The Buccaneers will close out their regular season slate Sunday at home against the New Orleans Saints.