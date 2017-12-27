Eli Apple Suspended by Giants for Week 17 for Conduct Detrimental to Team

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

A tumultuous season for New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple has come to an early end.

The team announced Wednesday that Apple will be suspended for Week 17.

"We have suspended Eli for a pattern of behavior that is conduct detrimental to the team," interim general manager Kevin Abrams said.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Apple had an argument with coaches Wednesday, including cornerback coach Tim Walton. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network explained that the confrontation came after Apple refused to compete with the scout team.

Trouble has been brewing all season long for Apple.

He started seven games this year while appearing in 11, showcasing the type of talent that made him a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Unfortunately, his attitude became a major problem as the Giants scuffled their way to a 2-13 record.

The 22-year-old was inactive for four games from Weeks 11 through 14. After he returned to a full slate of snaps in Week 15, he didn't play a single defensive snap in Week 16 against the Cardinals.

All-Pro safety Landon Collins went as far as calling Apple "a cancer" Tuesday in a radio interview with Bob Wischusen (via Raanan).

"I feel like Eli Apple has checked out," Collins added in an interview with ESPN's Josina Anderson (via Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post). "...If you go back to the game on Sunday, Eli was sitting down on the sideline. That’s not what we need right now."

Collins apologized Wednesday on Twitter, but his feelings were made clear.

When asked about the apology, Apple simply responded, "I gotta take a s--t," per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Apple will now finish the year on the inactive list while Brandon Dixon and Ross Cockrell project to get the majority of snaps at cornerback. With Apple still having two more years under his rookie contract, per Spotrac, the Giants could be forced to make a tough decision in the offseason whether to trade or release the talented young player.