Premier League Results: 2017 EPL Week 20 Scores, Table and Top Wednesday Scorers

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Raheem Sterling scored his 13th Premier League goal of the season to help leaders Manchester City beat Newcastle United 1-0 at St. James' Park on Wednesday.

The Citizens were far from at their free-flowing best but did just enough to outlast the Magpies in a tight contest. It means City are now 15 points ahead of nearest rivals Manchester United in one of the most one-sided title races in the division's history.

Here's what the table looks like after Wednesday's result:

1. Manchester City: 58

2. Manchester United: 43

3. Chelsea: 42

4. Liverpool: 38

5. Tottenham Hotspur: 37

6. Arsenal: 34

7. Burnley: 33

8. Leicester City: 27

9. Everton: 27

10. Watford: 25

11. Huddersfield Town: 23

12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 21

13. Stoke City: 20

14. Southampton: 19

15. Newcastle United: 18

16. Crystal Palace: 18

17. West Ham United: 18

18. Bournemouth: 17

19. West Bromwich Albion: 15

20. Swansea City: 13

Full standings are available, per BBC Sport.

Here are the division's top scorers after 20 games, per WhoScored.com:

1. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 18

2. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 15

3. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 13

4. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 12

5. Alvaro Morata, Chelsea: 10

6. Wayne Rooney, Everton: 10

7. Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United: 10

8. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool: 9

9. Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal: 8

10. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 9

Sterling's goal came about thanks to an instinctive prodded finish with his weaker foot. The winger is now keeping pace with another prolific England international, per OptaJoe:

The goal was also a significant one for manager Pep Guardiola's brief time at the club, according to Sky Sports Statto:

Guardiola deserves credit for Sterling's accelerated development this season. The former Liverpool man also merits praise for how he's become cooler and more efficient when presented with chances.

Sterling took his latest goal well, but the move to score also owed a lot to the vision of Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgium international's deftly scooped ball over the top took out two Newcastle defenders and forced goalkeeper Rob Elliot into no-man's land.

De Bruyne's habit of providing goals can't be matched by any other creative player in England's top flight, per WhoScored.com:

City wasted several opportunities to make almost complete dominance of the ball during the first half count. De Bruyne and Aguero missed a pair of excellent chances apiece, while substitute Gabriel Jesus also went close.

The Citizens' profligacy made the second half a more tense affair, even if Newcastle still struggled to get on the ball, as BBC Match of the Day showed:

When the hosts did seize the initiative, the pace of Christian Atsu and Marcus Gayle caused problems for the visitors. The latter found himself booked for a dive in the box, but did glance a header inches wide inside the final three minutes.

Ultimately, Newcastle didn't do enough to earn a draw, with their lack of quality up top a main reason why the club is just one point clear of the bottom three.

City's 18th league win in a row came at a cost, with centre-back Vincent Kompany being withdrawn inside 12 minutes due to injury, per Sky Sports. However, the leaders were able to keep a clean sheet without him and win ugly, something Guardiola's artisans haven't needed to do often.

It's one more dimension to a side already looking like unchallenged champions, even with one more match of Week 20 left, Arsenal's trip to Crystal Palace on Thursday.