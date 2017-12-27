Maurkice Pouncey: James Harrison 'Erased' Steelers Legacy Signing with Patriots

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey had harsh words for his now-former teammate James Harrison on Wednesday.

He said Harrison "erased his own legacy" with the Steelers after the linebacker signed with the New England Patriots on Tuesday, per Tim Benz of the Tribune-Review.

Pouncey also said Harrison wanted to leave the Steelers, per Benz: "He wanted that. It's not like the team said, 'We want to let go of James Harrison.' James Harrison wanted that!"

Pittsburgh released Harrison on Saturday to make room on the roster for offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert, who returned from a four-game suspension in Week 16.

After going undrafted in 2002, Harrison spent 13 of his first 15 NFL seasons with the Steelers. He didn't see league action in 2003 after being cut by the Baltimore Ravens, and he played 15 games for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2013. The 39-year-old is a five-time Pro Bowler, a two-time Super Bowl champion, the 2008 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Pittsburgh's all-time sacks leader.

Harrison has recorded three combined tackles and one sack in five games this season.