Hue Jackson Says He'll Jump into Lake After Browns Secure Top 2018 Draft Pick

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Head coach Hue Jackson didn't think the Cleveland Browns would be as bad as they are this season, but at least he is a man of his word.

After saying he would go swimming in the lake if his team went 1-15 this year, Jackson admitted he would be willing to jump into Lake Erie at his next convenience.

"Heck, yeah, I've got to," he said Wednesday, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. "It'll definitely be for my charity."

The original statement came last January when Jackson was discussing his disappointing 1-15 season, his first with the team. Despite questions surrounding the roster, he was confident there would be significant improvement.

"We're not going 1-15 next year," Jackson said, per Pat McManamon of ESPN.com. "You can write it if you like. Hue Jackson said it. It's the way it is. ... I'm not going 1-15. No. I'll be swimming in that lake over there somewhere. That's not happening."

Cleveland is 0-15, with only the Pittsburgh Steelers remaining on the schedule. They have already clinched the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

The losses will be enough for him to take a trip to the nearby Lake Erie.

"I made a statement and I have to back it up," he said Tuesday, per the team's official account.

Jackson might want to wait until warmer weather to take his dip, considering the freezing temperatures in that portion of the country—although Browns fans might not be as forgiving.