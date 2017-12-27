Jinder Mahal Advances in U.S. Title Tourney, Takes Ideal Place in WWE's Midcard

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE SmackDown hierarchy makes far more sense with Jinder Mahal hunting a midcard championship.

The months where The Maharaja reigned as the blue brand's top titleholder felt surreal. It was as if the world was askew.

On Tuesday's SmackDown, however, things shifted into a more natural position.

SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan announced a tournament would decide who claimed the United States Championship left vacant by Dolph Ziggler's odd departure. Two first-round matches unfolded in Chicago soon after. Bobby Roode knocked off Baron Corbin in the first. Mahal took down Tye Dillinger in the second.

The Maharaja's participation and advancement in the tournament answered the question of where he would reside on the card following his WWE title loss to AJ Styles at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

Would he continue to hover around the main event? Would he stay embroiled in a feud with the WWE champ? Would he reclaim his crown in the midst of WrestleMania season?

Nope.

Mahal's focus is now on the title Ziggler won on Dec. 17. After his victory over Dillinger, he said in a backstage interview he would bring class to the U.S. title. He seemed hungry for that gold and made no mention of the WWE Championship or Styles.

The signs couldn't be clearer about where WWE believes Mahal belongs right now.

That's welcome news. This spot is a better fit for him. As Jake Barnett of ProWrestling.net wrote: "Mahal feels at home in the U.S. Championship division."

Hard work and drive pulled Mahal out of jobber status in the spring, but he was never a legit main eventer. He couldn't regularly deliver marquee matches as WWE champ without the company throwing in a mess of bells and whistles. He never ensnared the audience's attention as a character.

Mahal's ring work and mic skills weren't A-level stuff. He was a career backup quarterback doing his damndest while in the starting role, but never quite making the team his.

The folks at Voices of Wrestling were among those who didn't believe Mahal was up to snuff as a headliner:

WWE's experiment worked in that Mahal is now a more valuable asset. The company now has a solid midcard heel act at its disposal. It now has a sneering, cheating villain in the mix for the U.S. title.

Mahal is one of the better options as Ziggler's successor thanks to solid heat and an anti-American gimmick that will be deepened by the U.S. theme of the title he's after.

But bigger names and superior overall performers are best suited for the marquee. While Styles, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura and others serve as SmackDown's top stars, an apt supporting role awaits the improved Mahal.