EPL Table: 2017 Week 20 Standings After Wednesday's Premier League Scores

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Manchester City will head into the new year with a 15-point lead over their crosstown rivals after beating Newcastle United 1-0 on Wednesday.

Raheem Sterling provided the only goal, scoring in the 31st minute. City registered 21 shots, six of which were on target, so Newcastle was somewhat lucky to lose only by one goal.

Here's a look at the Premier League table after Wednesday's match.

Premier League Table

1. Manchester City (58 points)

2. Manchester United (43 points)

3. Chelsea (42 points)

4. Liverpool (38 points)

5. Tottenham Hotspur (37 points)

6. Arsenal (34 points)

7. Burnley (33 points)

8. Leicester City (27 points)

9. Everton (27 points)

10. Watford (25 points)

11. Huddersfield Town (23 points)

12. Brighton Hove and Albion (21 points)

13. Stoke City (20 points)

14. Southampton (19 points)

15. Newcastle United (18 points)

16. Crystal Palace (18 points)

17. West Ham United (18 points)

18. Bournemouth (17 points)

19. West Bromwich Albion (15 points)

20. Swansea City (13 points)

With regard to the top half of the table, no result from Matchday 20 had more significance than Burnley's 2-2 draw with Manchester United. Jesse Lingard's brace helped salvage a point for United, but the Red Devils still fell two points further back of Manchester City.

City would have remained the firm favorites to win the league even if United had beaten Burnley, but United's draw casts further doubt on the possibility of anybody catching Pep Guardiola's side.

Dropping two points to Burnley may also cost United in the race for a top-four spot.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur all won on Tuesday, and Arsenal face off with Crystal Palace on Thursday. Assuming the Gunners are victorious, only six points would separate sixth-place Arsenal from second-place Manchester United.

The mood around United isn't exactly great, either, with Jose Mourinho publicly questioning whether the club's owners have shown enough of a commitment despite signing off on £300 million in total transfer spending.

German football journalist Raphael Honigstein questioned whether Mourinho's comments addressed the real problem for United:

Manchester United face off with Southampton, Everton, Stoke City and Burnley before playing Tottenham on Jan. 31.

That four-match stretch could allow United to build some much-needed momentum and possibly gain ground on City. Conversely, dropping more points during that stretch could add even more significance to a difficult away matchup with Spurs.

The next month will likely determine whether Manchester United can mount a serious title challenge on Manchester City.

The situation remains more dire for City's opponents on Wednesday. Newcastle weren't expected to pick up three points against Manchester City, but Wednesday's defeat means the Magpies have lost nine of their last 11 Premier League matches.

Newcastle are only a point above the relegation zone, and they will fall to 16th if Crystal Palace can get at least a draw against Arsenal on Thursday. The nature of the loss to City will add even more frustration for the club's supporters:

The January transfer window offers Rafael Benitez the opportunity to strengthen his squad, which is clearly needed. The big question is whether Newcastle will actually make any big signings with Mike Ashley still looking to sell the club.

Ashley hasn't spent big in the past, and he may be even more hesitant to throw money at a club he's looking to unload.

Without serious investment in the winter transfer market, it's hard to see how Newcastle have enough to avoid relegation from the Premier League.