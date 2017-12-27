Report: Cardinals Could Target Todd Bowles as HC If Bruce Arians Retires

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

If the Arizona Cardinals end up needing a new head coach for 2018, Todd Bowles is reportedly a candidate to take over the job from Bruce Arians.

Per Brian Costello of the New York Post, the Cardinals "would have interest" in hiring Bowles away from the New York Jets if Arians decides not to return next season.

Pro Football Weekly's Hub Arkush reported Tuesday that Arians had agreed to part ways with the Cardinals following Sunday's regular-season finale against the Seattle Seahawks.



Arians denied the report, calling it a "fake news story" and that "nothing has changed" regarding his status with the team, according to AZCentral's Bob McManaman.

Costello did note that indications are Bowles will be back for his fourth season with the Jets in 2018, though the 54-year-old has ties to the Cardinals. He worked as Arizona's defensive coordinator on Arians' staff for two years from 2013 to 2014 before being hired as head coach in New York.

The Cardinals have missed the playoffs in the past two seasons after winning 34 games and making two playoff appearances, including the 2015 NFC Championship Game, in Arians' first three seasons as head coach.