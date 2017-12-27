PDC World Darts Championship 2018: Wednesday Results, Scores and Latest Schedule

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Peter Wright became the latest high-profile name knocked out of the 2018 PDC World Darts Championship when he lost to Jamie Lewis at London's Alexandra Palace on Wednesday.

The world No. 2 crashed out on a day when Raymond van Barneveld and Michael van Gerwen set up a meeting in the quarter-finals. Barney beat Vincent van der Voort, before MVG edged past Gerwyn Price after an incredible six-set encounter.

Wright had company at the exit door, as 10th-seeded Simon Whitlock and 15th-seeded Alan Norris also went out, losing to Darren Webster and James Richardson, respectively. Meanwhile, Toni Alcinas was impressive in beating Kevin Munch.

Here are the scores from Wednesday's matches:

Simon Whitlock 1-4 Darren Webster

1-4 Darren Webster Alan Norris 1-4 James Richardson

Kevin Munch 1-4 Toni Alcinas

Peter Wright 1-4 Jamie Lewis

Vincent van der Voort 1-4 Raymond van Barneveld

1-4 Raymond van Michael van Gerwen 4-2 Gerwyn Price

Here's the updated schedule, per Sky Sports:

Thursday, December 28

Afternoon Session (12:30 p.m. GMT)

Toni Alcinas vs. Darren Webster

vs. Darren Webster Mensur Suljovic vs. Dimitri Van den Bergh

vs. Dimitri Van den John Henderson vs. Rob Cross

Evening Session (7 p.m. GMT)

Jamie Lewis vs. James Richardson

Phil Taylor vs. Keegan Brown

Brown Gary Anderson vs. Steve West

Afternoon Session

Webster made relatively easy work of a familiar victim, despite some fine scoring from Whitlock. The latter piled up the maximums but missed crucial chances to break throw.

By contrast, Webster raced into a three-set lead, before surviving a Whitlock fightback in the fourth. The Wizard managed to get a set on the board, but Webster turned on the style in the fifth to hit a 170 checkout.

It could have been better had Webster not missed pinning bull, but it was still enough to send the 49-year-old through. Live Darts noted how Webster has made a habit of sending Whitlock packing from this tournament:

Earlier, Richardson followed Webster's win with a scrappy, but ultimately comprehensive, victory over Alan Norris. A break of throw saw Richardson hit tops to wrap a 78 checkout and claim the opening set.

Norris stormed back in the second set but saw two darts hit the floor in the third. Those gaffes let Richardson pin double-five twice for a 2-1 advantage.

A 104 checkout was completed when Richardson pinned double-20 for a 3-1 lead. It was double-five again when Richardson won the next set to end the match, with Sky Sports Darts detailing his near misses:

Webster will now face Alcinas after the Spaniard saw off Kevin Munch, despite strong support for the German. A topsy-turvy first set saw Alcinas win the first two legs before Munch levelled things at 2-2, only for the former to checkout on 120 for the set.

Alcinas pinned double-eight for the next set, but costly misses cost him the third. He was more unerring during the fourth set when he found bull to complete an 86 and go 3-1 in front.

More wasted shots nearly cost Alcinas again, before he hit double-four to progress and set up a meeting with Webster.

Alcinas' helped equal an 11-year mark for early exits among rated seeds, per PDC analyst Christopher Kempf:

The sequence of seeds being eliminated early this year shows no sign of ending at Ally Pally.

Evening Session

So it proved as Snakebite couldn't stay with Lewis. The latter was simply more prolific at the oche, despite the second seed also putting together some impressive scoring.

Lewis fought back from a set down to earn a 3-1 lead, before going for broke in the fifth. He soon pinned double-12 to send Wright crashing out.

Live Darts detailed Lewis' phenomenal showing:

The third round began with Barney taking out 25 to claim the first set against countryman Van Der Voort. However, a 90 checkout on bull helped Van Der Voort level things up at a set apiece.

VDV won the first leg of the third set, but Barney answered emphatically with a 161 checkout. Van Barneveld needed just two darts to take out 96 and seal another set.

Trailing 2-1, Van Der Voort needed a response, but instead Barney produced a 112 checkout for a 3-1 overall lead. He soon hit tops to win the match and cap an impressive evening's work.

PDC Darts showed Van Barneveld's notable scoring average:

It was left to Van Gerwen to close out the night, but misses at doubles made things difficult for the defending champion early on. Price took advantage with an 86 checkout for a 2-1 lead in the opening set.

Mighty Mike found 70 to win the next leg, before taking the set after a 65 completed on bull, seven and double-four. The signs were ominous the world No. 1 was at his best.

Those signs became obvious when MVG took our 170 for a 2-1 lead in the second set. Van Gerwen wasn't quite as unerring when aiming for double-eight, needing five throws to land it and take the set.

Momentum seemed all with MVG once he broke throw to start the third set, but the Iceman responded with checkouts of 102 and 59 to finally get on the board. Price was even better in the fourth, ending the set with a 91 checkout to even the match and leave Van Gerwen reeling.

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

MVG was more than wobbling when double-three put Price 2-1 up in the fifth set, after the former had missed on tops. A double-eight soon rescued Van Gerwen after Price couldn't land tops.

The Iceman was anything but cool when he missed five more darts at tops in the next leg, allowing MVG to pin double-16 and hold, before another double-16 gave him the set.

It was Mighty Mike's match when he hit double-seven at the sixth time of asking in the final set.

Van Gerwen had survived a real scare but will need to be much better against RVB in the last eight on Friday.