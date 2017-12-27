Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans: Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans (8-7) can clinch a wild-card berth Sunday when they host the AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars (10-5) as small home favorites.

The Titans simply need a victory to qualify for the postseason, where they may meet up with the Jaguars for a third time this year.

NFL point spread: The Titans opened as five-point favorites; the total was 41 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why the Jaguars can cover the spread

Jacksonville has already locked up the No. 3 seed in the AFC and cannot do any better or worse with a win or a loss. That said, the Jaguars can help prevent their opponent from making the playoffs and may not want to play Tennessee in back-to-back weeks to kick off the postseason.

If that is the case, Jacksonville will try to make it happen by playing the role of spoiler in Week 17. The Jags will not rest their starters, according to head coach Doug Marrone, who wants to win the final quarter of the season.

Why the Titans can cover the spread

The Titans are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and can still accomplish that goal despite losing their last three games.

Even after falling to the Los Angeles Rams at home last week, they are 5-1 straight up in their last six games at Nissan Stadium and have gone 4-1 against the spread in their previous five overall.

Tennessee is also 7-2 SU in its last nine home meetings with Jacksonville and won the first game this year on the road 37-16 back in Week 2.

These have been two of the more surprising teams in the league this season, and the Titans remain an intriguing dark-horse pick in the AFC because of how well they match up with the Jags.

Tennessee has the opportunity to sweep Jacksonville here at home and then set up a third meeting on the road next week. That may sound crazy, but the oddsmakers favor it happening for a reason.

Bet on the Titans to give their home fans a treat in their home finale by winning and covering en route to earning a wild-card spot.

The total has gone over in five of the Jaguars' last six games on the road against the Titans.

The Titans are 9-27-2 ATS in their last 38 games vs divisional opponents.

The Jaguars are 1-10 SU and 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games in Week 17.

