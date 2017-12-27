Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens (9-6) are in a favorable situation to make the playoffs, win or lose, Sunday when they host the Cincinnati Bengals (6-9) as big home favorites. The Ravens can get into the postseason if they pick up a victory against the Bengals or see the Buffalo Bills or Tennessee Titans lose.

NFL point spread: The Ravens opened as 10-point favorites; the total was 41 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 34.0-9.2 Ravens (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Bengals can cover the spread

The Bengals obviously have nothing to play for here but can show head coach Marvin Lewis some respect by playing hard for him in the regular season finale. Lewis is expected to be fired after Sunday's game, ending a 15-year run in the Queen City, and he will mostly be remembered for failing to win a playoff game there in seven attempts.

Despite that disappointment, the players can rally around his likely firing and help him end his career there with a win versus a divisional rival. Cincinnati has won six of the past eight meetings with Baltimore straight up.

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

If the Ravens win, they are in the playoffs, plain and simple. Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh has already voiced his displeasure in playing a later game than originally scheduled, but he also stated they'll be looking to take care of their own business in Sunday's contest.

Harbaugh's passion has helped make him one of the league's top coaches, so look for that to motivate the players even though they will be potentially playing in front of a smaller crowd in one of their biggest games of the season due to New Year's Eve.

Smart pick

There is absolutely no pressure on the Bengals to win or be competitive in this game, so expect the unexpected. They are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games after winning as underdogs and have covered the spread in five of seven overall as well.

Lewis' probable departure will be a key factor, as Cincinnati remains a talented team and will be out to avenge a 20-0 home loss in the regular-season opener that set the table for a disappointing campaign. The Bengals will show up and keep it close to cover again.

NFL betting trends

The Bengals are 1-3 ATS in their last four games against the Ravens.

The total has gone under in the Bengals' last three games against the Ravens.

The Ravens are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games after consecutive wins.

