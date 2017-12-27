Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Gareth Bale and Mauro Icardi

fotopress/Getty Images

Chelsea are said to be interested in signing Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale next summer, while reported target Mauro Icardi is yet to sign a new deal with Inter Milan.

Antonio Conte's side will rival Manchester United for the Wales international at the end of the season and are prepared to spend big, according to Sport (h/t Metro).

Madrid are willing to allow Bale to leave after yet another injury-ravaged season that has seen him make just four La Liga starts for Zinedine Zidane's side.

The Sportsman highlight how it has been a difficult year for Bale:

There is no doubting Bale's quality, but his poor injury record is a source of frustration and has overshadowed the contribution he can make.

Bale's injury plus the inability of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to consistently produce their best form this season has seen Madrid fall 14 points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan says the team needs a reboot:

A summer of investment could be on the cards for Madrid, particularly if they end the season empty-handed, and Bale could be sacrificed if he is unable to prove his form and fitness.

However, Chelsea may have to break the bank if they are to land Bale, which could be something of a gamble given the 28-year-old's injury struggles.

One player who Zidane's side have been linked with is Icardi, who has still not signed an extension at San Siro, per Calciomercato.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Getty Images

The Argentinian had been expected to renew as Inter were keen to increase or remove a €110 million release clause from his deal.

However, that is still yet to happen, potentially leaving Inter vulnerable to losing their star man, and the 24-year-old is now "attempting to facilitate a move away from the San Siro."

Icardi is enjoying a superb season and has 17 goals and one assist in 18 Serie A appearances this season.

Football Italia showed just how impressive his form has been:

Icardi has previously said there was no truth in speculation he was to have a medical with Real Madrid and added that he wants to win something at Inter, per La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Marca).

The player's wife and representative, Wanda Nara, has since said that while Icardi "would stay at Inter all his life" his future "depends on other things," according to television program Verissimo (h/t Marca).

Real Madrid look to be in the hunt for attacking reinforcements, and if Icardi continues his superb form, they may well be willing to splash out to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu next year.