Vincent Kompany Talks Title Race, Man City Win Record Before Newcastle Clash

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany warned his side must not give into complacency despite their huge lead at the top of the Premier League table ahead of Wednesday's clash at Newcastle United.

The Belgian urged his side to keep their remarkable run going against the Magpies following a record-breaking 17 victories in a row in the English top flight, per Jamie Jackson in the Guardian:

"We have to keep it going. When you are on such a run you want to put it aside straight away and think about the next one, because you know how little it takes to lose that special feeling. So we have gone into Christmas with a feeling of duty towards the game at Newcastle and with a happy feeling.

"We all have a role to say something [about complacency]—there are a lot of experienced lads in the team. We do mention it but the manager will have mentioned it many, many times as well. But ultimately it’s the same for everyone—we all have that feeling and don’t want it to go away."

Pep Guardiola's City side have looked unstoppable so far this term, dropping just two points in 19 games.

After back-to-back draws for second-placed Manchester United the Sky Blues are now 12 points clear at the top of the table, with a game in hand and had a record lead at Christmas, per Fox Soccer:

It would take a collapse of stunning proportions in the second half of the campaign for City to not win the title.

However, Kompany was still insistent that "it's too early to draw any conclusions," per Jackson.

Newcastle ended a run of nine league games without a win as they beat West Ham United 3-2 away on Saturday.

In many other seasons a trip for City to St James' Park would have been viewed as a potential banana skin with no guarantee of picking up all three points.

In their current form, though, City are favourites to register another convincing win against Newcastle after netting four goals in each of their last three league games, per Paddy Power:

Kompany looks on course to win another Premier League title this season, and Guardiola's side may yet set even more records as they enter the second half of the campaign.