Report: Dion Waiters Expected to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Injured Ankle

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2018

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 22: Dion Waiters #11 of the Miami Heat handles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks on December 22, 2017 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Miami Heat shooting guard Dion Waiters is reportedly expected to undergo season-ending surgery on his bothersome left ankle, according to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania

Waiters, who hasn't played since Dec. 22, said last month he was aiming to delay surgery until the offseason after forgoing the option to have a procedure over the summer. 

"Until I take care of it and do what I was supposed to do with it, even if I have a little sprain, it's going to be severe," Waiters said at the time, according to the Associated Press, via ESPN.com. "I didn't even do anything when I twisted it. I just twisted it."

Over 30 appearances this season, Waiters averaged 14.3 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 39.8 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from three after signing a four-year, $52 million contract in July. 

Should Waiters proceed with the operation, as expected, it will mark the second straight season he's appeared in fewer than 50 games. 

The Heat should continue to lean on Wayne Ellington—who's been one of this season's most pleasant surprises—to play big minutes on the wing. To date, Ellington is averaging 10.7 points and knocking down 41 percent of his threes. 

Related

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph Wants to Captain ASG, KD Does Not

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report
    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jaylen Brown Is More Than an Afterthought

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report
    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie Stays Trolling LeBron 😂

    Zac Wassink
    via Bleacher Report
    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Stanley Johnson Subject of Pistons' Trade Talks

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report