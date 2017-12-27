Holiday Bowl 2017: Washington State vs. Michigan State TV Schedule, Time, Odds

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

It's been almost three years since the Michigan State Spartans scored in a bowl game.

The 2017 Holiday Bowl marks a return to bowl season for Mark Dantonio's program after a rough 2016. Michigan State is looking to exorcize its demons on Thursday after suffering a 38-0 loss to Alabama in its last bowl game, the 2015 Cotton Bowl.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Washington State Cougars are making a return to the Holiday Bowl after suffering a 17-12 defeat to Minnesota in San Diego, California, last season.

A victory for the Spartans would hand Dantonio his fourth 10-win season in the last five years, while a Cougars win would give them their first 10-win campaign since 2003.

Date: Thursday, December 28

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Odds: Michigan State (-1.5); Over/Under: 46.5

How Michigan State Will Win

Quarterback Brian Lewerke and running back LJ Scott have helped Michigan State bounce back and find its way back into an upper-tier bowl game.

Lewerke has totaled over 3,000 yards, while Scott has run for 788 yards and six touchdowns in his junior season.

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Scott's best games have come when he's touched the ball over 25 times. Against Minnesota on October 14, he ran for 194 yards on 25 carries; in the win over Maryland on November 18, he totaled 147 yards on 29 carries.

Handing the Washington State defense a heavy dose of Scott would be wise for the Spartans since the Cougars give up 146.2 rushing yards per contest.

Defensively, the Spartans have limited opponents to under 20 points in seven of their nine victories, and they have limited opponents to 196.5 passing yards per game, which is an important stat with Luke Falk lining up on the other side of the gridiron.

Linebackers Joe Bachie, Andrew Dowell and Kenny Willekes will be key to Michigan State's success with Falk looking to break down each layer of the Spartans defense.

Bachie is the team's leading tackler and has picked off opposing quarterbacks on three occasions, Willis is second with 71 tackles, while Willekes has picked up 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

If the trio can put Falk under duress like Cal, Colorado and Arizona did during the middle of the season, the Spartans should have the opportunity to take the lead into the fourth quarter.

If that occurs, Michigan State has plenty of experience winning close games. The Spartans went 5-1 in one-possession games during the regular season, including a streak of four straight victories by eight points or less.

How Washington State Will Win

Falk is the focal point of the Washington State offense, and it will be critical to get him into a rhythm early against the tenacious defense from the Big Ten.

The senior quarterback totaled 3,593 yards and 30 touchdowns in the passing game, but he also threw 13 interceptions, including five in a defeat to Cal on October 13.

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Since his 93-yard output against Arizona on October 28, Falk has recovered and lit up Stanford, Utah and Washington for three consecutive 300-yard performances.

Five of the six top receivers on the Washington State roster have recorded over 50 catches, so it won't be hard for Falk to find a target if he gets time in the pocket.

Tavares Martin Jr., Isaiah Johnson-Mack and Jamal Morrow are among the players who will look to get open in the secondary if they can get past the impressive group of Michigan State linebackers.

Washington State's biggest concern on Thursday will be holding Scott to under 100 yards on the ground. That will be a difficult task for the Cougars, who have conceded 146.2 rushing yards per game.

Containing Scott will be even more difficult in the first half without defensive lineman Hercules Mata'afa, who will be suspended for the first half of the Holiday Bowl following a targeting penalty against Washington in the Apple Cup on November 25, per Stefanie Loh of the Seattle Times.

William Mancebo/Getty Images

When Mata'afa does step on the field, he is expected to wreak havoc on the Michigan State offensive line. The junior recorded 21.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.

With Mata'afa out for the first half, the Cougars are going to have to find another way to cause a ruckus in the backfield in order to stop Lewerke and Scott.

Look for linebackers Jahad Woods and Frankie Luvu to chip in on the pass rush, and don't be surprised if the Cougars intercept Lewerke. Jalen Thompson and Robert Taylor are the stars of a Washington State secondary that has 14 interceptions to its name.

Prediction

Michigan State must take advantage of Mata'afa's absence in the first half by pounding the ball in the running game. In the meantime, the Cougars need to find a way to get ahead at the half so they can take control in the second half when Mata'afa returns.

There won't be a lack of offense in the Holiday Bowl, but don't be surprised if a defensive player makes the game's most important play.

Washington State 31, Michigan State 28

All statistics obtained from ESPN.com.

Odds obtained from OddsShark.com.