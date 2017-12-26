Devin Booker Returns vs. Grizzlies After Missing 9 Games Due to Adductor Injury

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns announced shooting guard Devin Booker will return to the starting lineup Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies after he missed the previous nine games because of a strained left adductor.

In his third year out of Kentucky, Booker is averaging a team-high 24.3 points per game on 45.3 percent shooting from the field and 38.3 percent shooting from three.

Booker is also one of nine players—along with James Harden, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan, Damian Lillard, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins—who's posting at least 24 points, four rebounds and four assists a night.

To date, Phoenix has registered an offensive rating of 103.2 with Booker on the floor compared to a mark of 101.1 when he sits.

Following Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, the Suns will close 2017 with a road tilt against the Sacramento Kings on Friday and a home date with the Philadelphia 76ers on New Year's Eve.

Stats courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com and NBA.com.