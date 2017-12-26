Devin Booker Returns vs. Grizzlies After Missing 9 Games Due to Adductor Injury

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistDecember 26, 2017

TORONTO, ON - December 05: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles the ball during the second half of an NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre on December 5, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns announced shooting guard Devin Booker will return to the starting lineup Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies after he missed the previous nine games because of a strained left adductor.

In his third year out of Kentucky, Booker is averaging a team-high 24.3 points per game on 45.3 percent shooting from the field and 38.3 percent shooting from three.

Booker is also one of nine players—along with James Harden, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan, Damian Lillard, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins—who's posting at least 24 points, four rebounds and four assists a night.

To date, Phoenix has registered an offensive rating of 103.2 with Booker on the floor compared to a mark of 101.1 when he sits.

Following Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, the Suns will close 2017 with a road tilt against the Sacramento Kings on Friday and a home date with the Philadelphia 76ers on New Year's Eve.

    

Stats courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com and NBA.com.

Related

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Curry (Ankle) Out Until at Least Friday

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report
    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Confirms KD Fouled LeBron at the End of Game

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report
    NBA logo
    NBA

    Hornacek Says These Knicks Won't Quit Like Last Season

    Stefan Bondy
    via NY Daily News
    NBA logo
    NBA

    Thunder May Finally Be Figuring Out Their Offense

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com