2018 NFL Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Potential Offseason Targets

As the 2017 season winds down, prepare for multiple reports and rumors to hit the news cycle as players and organizations figure out what's next for 2018.

The New York Jets (5-10) exceeded low-bar expectations with a young team and a 38-year-old journeyman quarterback. However, the front office may look to part ways with the highest-paid player on the roster.

Furthermore, in the current draft order (No. 7), Gang Green would likely miss out on the top prospects at quarterback. What's the immediate plan for the position going into the offseason?

When discussing expectations, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum has shattered his image as a backup and is flourishing as a starter on a playoff squad. What will the team do, if anything, to keep him on the roster beyond 2017?

Let's check out the latest buzz on free agents and an impact player who may suit up for a new team in 2018.

New York Jets Parting Ways with Muhammad Wilkerson

In 2016, the Jets signed defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson to a five-year, $86 million deal, but the work relationship has deteriorated within two years.

According to CBS Sports reporter Jason La Canfora, Gang Green will likely part ways with the 2015 Pro Bowler: "Sources said Wilkerson expects to be released this offseason, and it would be shocking if the Jets paid him $17 million for 2018."

The team suspended him one game for showing up late to a meeting, per Newsday reporter Calvin Watkins:

The punishment kept Wilkerson out for Week 15, but he didn't play a snap in the following matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

There's speculation the Jets would like to keep him healthy to avoid locking in his $16.75 million salary in 2018, per Connor Hughes of NJ.com:

"His $16.75 million salary for the 2018 season (the first of three years left on the five-year, $86 million extension signed in 2016) becomes fully guaranteed if he suffers a serious injury. Because of Wilkerson's drop in production and off-field struggles, the Jets may not want him around much longer. By not playing him, the Jets can ensure Wilkerson stays healthy."

As the Jets look to rebuild their roster, an overpaid player should see the door first. Furthermore, Wilkerson's inability to attend team meetings on time sets a bad precedent for the young talent in the locker room.

Expect Gang Green to release the 300-pounder, who registered 44.5 sacks in seven seasons, before March 16 when his 2018 salary will become fully guaranteed.

Wilkerson, 28, needs a veteran locker room that holds players accountable under a strong coaching staff. As a roster and team fit, keep an eye on the Baltimore Ravens as a potential landing spot in the offseason.

The versatile interior lineman would serve as a good counter to running back Le'Veon Bell, assuming he re-signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers, within the division.

Prediction: Wilkerson signs with the Baltimore Ravens

Quarterback Josh McCown Returning for 16th Season?

Quarterback Josh McCown's NFL journey may continue beyond the 2017 campaign, per La Canfora:

"Josh McCown, who had an excellent 2017 season with the Jets before suffering a season-ending hand fracture, told reporters recently that he was unsure about his football future, but some close to him believe he will continue to play next season."

The Jets have stepped into a never-ending cycle of stopgap signal-callers in recent years.

During Geno's Smith unsuccessful run under center, Michael Vick started three games in the 2014 campaign. Ryan Fitzpatrick flashed for a season and led the team to a 10-6 record in 2015. McCown, who turns 39 in July, threw 18 touchdown passes to nine interceptions before breaking his hand in Week 14.

Backup Bryce Petty hasn't performed well in McCown's absence. Two years into his NFL career, Christian Hackenberg still practices exclusively with the scout team, per Hughes.

The Jets swung and missed on Hackenberg in the second round of the 2016 draft.

Without a young potential franchise quarterback on the roster, Gang Green doesn't have a better option than McCown for 2018. New York will re-sign the 38-year-old but desperately needs new blood at the position.

Prediction: McCown re-signs with the New York Jets

No In-House Offer for Quarterback Case Keenum

The Minnesota Vikings list as the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture largely due to Keenum's play in the pocket.

After two appearances, the team placed signal-caller Sam Bradford on injured reserve with a knee injury. Keenum took over the helm and put a stronghold on the starting job, throwing 21 touchdown passes and seven interceptions on a 67 percent completion rate.

Based on Keenum's track record, he surprised many with a mini-resurgence on his third team in Minnesota.

La Canfora noted the front office isn't in a hurry to re-sign him to a long-term deal: "Sources said they have not extended any offers to Keenum and, given his great season and impending free agency, Keenum's camp has not made any inquiries, either."

There's still a lot of football left including the postseason. Furthermore, what's the rush? The Vikings will focus on preparing for January and a potential home Super Bowl game at U.S. Bank Stadium February 4.

As rival executives suggest in La Canfora's report, Minnesota may use the franchise tag to keep Keenum in prove-it mode until quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is ready to reclaim his starting job.

Sixteen months after suffering a severe knee injury, Bridgewater appeared in one game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He's not up to normal speed yet, but another full offseason should help him along the way.

According to Spotrac, the Vikings don't have a quarterback on the books beyond the 2017 season, but a Keenum-Bridgewater combination seems likely for a long-term outlook.

Prediction: Minnesota Vikings franchise-tag Keenum