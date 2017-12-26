Stephen Curry out Until at Least Friday with Ankle Injury After Being Evaluated

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors announced point guard Stephen Curry was re-evaluated by the team's medical staff Tuesday and "continues to make good progress overall" in his recovery from a sprained right ankle.

The next step "will be to build his tolerance by increasing his on-court practice demands and intensity" before he's evaluated again Friday.

According to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Curry needs to participate in two or three practices before he returns to the floor.

Curry reportedly participated in a four-on-four workout Sunday.

The updated timeline gives Curry—who's missed the last nine games—a chance to suit up late in the week.

The Warriors are scheduled to host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday and the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday before they embark on a three-game road trip.