Stephen Curry out Until at Least Friday with Ankle Injury After Being Evaluated

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistDecember 26, 2017

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 25: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 25, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors announced point guard Stephen Curry was re-evaluated by the team's medical staff Tuesday and "continues to make good progress overall" in his recovery from a sprained right ankle. 

The next step "will be to build his tolerance by increasing his on-court practice demands and intensity" before he's evaluated again Friday.   

According to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Curry needs to participate in two or three practices before he returns to the floor. 

Curry reportedly participated in a four-on-four workout Sunday. 

The updated timeline gives Curry—who's missed the last nine gamesa chance to suit up late in the week. 

The Warriors are scheduled to host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday and the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday before they embark on a three-game road trip. 

