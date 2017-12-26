Report: DeMarco Murray Knee Injury Diagnosed as MCL Tear; Expected to Play

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray reportedly suffered a third-degree MCL tear in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Nissan Stadium, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Citing a source, Schefter added Murray "believes he can play through it" when the Titans square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Tennessee head coach Mike Mularkey said he wasn't going to rule out Murray for Sunday and confirmed he will be day-to-day moving forward, per ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe.

However, Mularkey noted that if Murray is available, he will likely play a "limited" role.

As a result, Derrick Henry—who's averaging 4.7 yards per carry this season—should be in line for an increased workload against the Jaguars' 21st-ranked run defense.

The Titans can clinch their first postseason berth since 2008 with a win over Jacksonville.