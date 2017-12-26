Report: Blake Griffin May Make Return from Knee Injury by End of December

Rob Goldberg December 26, 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 11: Blake Griffin #32 of the LA Clippers warms up before the game against the Toronto Raptors on December 11, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Blake Griffin could return to the court much faster than originally anticipated.

The Los Angeles Clippers power forward, who has been out with a sprained MCL since the end of November, was expected to miss about two months. However, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that Griffin could be back before the end of December.

He participated in the team's shootaround Tuesday as the Clippers prepared to face the Sacramento Kings. They'll also go up against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday and Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. The forward is expected to return for one of those three games.

Griffin was off to a great start before his injury, averaging 23.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game in 19 contests. He signed a five-year, $173 million extension during the offseason that's projected to keep him with Los Angeles until at least 2021.

Unfortunately for the Clippers, injuries to Griffin, Patrick Beverley (knee surgery) and Danilo Gallinari (glute) have led to a downturn, as they're sitting at 13-19 on the year.

Sporting News' Sean Deveney reported the organization would be "willing to part ways with" DeAndre Jordan, which would likely signal a rebuild after six straight playoff appearances.

However, a healthy Griffin could bring the team back into playoff contention and change the entire dynamic of the season for Los Angeles.

