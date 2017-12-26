Jamaal Charles Says Broncos 'Might as Well' Release Him After DNP vs. Redskins

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

After being inactive for the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Redskins, Jamaal Charles doesn't mind if he is released.

"I ain't playing. Might as well," the running back said, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post. "No reason for me to just sit around and look at people play. It is what it is. I’m still going to be supportive of everyone on the team no matter what. I mean, they got my rights right now."

Charles hasn't had a rushing attempt since Week 13.

The running back—who turns 31 years old Wednesday—is in his first season with the Broncos after nine years with the Chiefs. While he was a four-time Pro Bowler with his previous team, he has been relegated to a part-time role this year behind C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker on the depth chart.

Rookie De'Angelo Henderson earned a spot on the active roster over Charles in Week 16.

Charles has struggled with injuries over the past few years, only playing in eight games between 2015 and 2016. Despite being past his prime, he still believes he can be a full-time player in the NFL.

"I want to play," he explained Tuesday. "I want to see, because I feel like I never got a chance to show people that I can carry the load, so I still want to (show) that I can carry a team. I want an opportunity. That's all I want."

It might be too late to get another chance this season, but after signing a one-year deal with Denver, the veteran will be on the lookout for a better opportunity next year.