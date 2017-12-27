Fantasy Football Week 17: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

Fantasy Football Week 17: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big BoardDecember 27, 2017
While most fantasy championships were decided in Week 16, some of you may still have a lot on the line in Week 17 or are just playing for a little extra fun.
This is typically not a good time to decide your championship, as the final week of the season can be a minefield of playing-time issues with playoff spots and seeds already determined. However, only three of the playoff contenders are locked into seeds, and the NFL schedule has been adjusted to invite the most possible intrigue over the final Sunday of the regular season.
The Philadelphia Eagles (No. 1 in NFC), Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 3 in AFC) and Kansas City Chiefs (No. 4 in AFC) can't do anything to help or hurt their standing heading into the playoffs. While the Eagles may decide to play their offensive starters for at least some of Week 17 to get back on track after an ugly performance in Week 16, the Jaguars and Chiefs have every reason to rest their key players since both teams know they'll be hosting a game in the Wild Card Round. The Los Angeles Rams can only be the No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the NFC, so there's a real chance they rest key players.
If you have Rob Gronkowski or Ben Roethlisberger, feel free to play them with confidence. The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are still battling for the top seed in the AFC.
Here's the first look at points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 17. These will change throughout the week and up to Sunday's action as we get more information about injuries and limitations, so make sure to bookmark this page for my full rankings in both PPR and non-PPR formats.
Top 100
- New England Patriots (vs. New York Jets)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Cleveland Browns)
- Washington Redskins (at New York Giants)
I present my top 100 players (minus quarterbacks) for the week as a way to help determine your flex spots. You may favor a certain position or player over another based on his role and/or your scoring rules.
As an additional tiebreaker, here are the teams I like as a whole this week based on their matchups:
Week 17 Top 100 PPR Rankings
Quarterbacks
Better Than Usual
Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (at LAR)
You had every right to be scared of Garoppolo in Week 16 with a matchup against the league's best pass defense in the Jacksonville Jaguars. Instead, he completed 21 of 30 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns with an interception and added a one-yard rushing touchdown in a win. Garoppolo led an offense that scored the most points against the Jaguars this season. In four starts, he's helped the team win four games and been a huge boost to fantasy teams. During the four-game winning streak, he's the No. 8 QB with 66.2 fantasy points and 16.6 fantasy points per game. Garoppolo and the 49ers have an average matchup in Los Angeles with the Rams, so keep using him with confidence.
Concern
Nick Foles, PHI (vs. DAL)
Even though the Philadelphia Eagles clinched the top seed in the NFC with their win over the Oakland Raiders on Monday night, Foles did not play well in his second start since taking over for Carson Wentz. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, head coach Doug Pederson was asked about playing his starters after Monday's win and said: "I'll evaluate that tomorrow when we get in and see where we're at injury-wise. I might have more information for you tomorrow, but it will probably be more like Wednesday before I finally make a decision on who we play." Foles went 19 of 38 for 163 yards and a touchdown with an interception against the Raiders. He could play in Week 17 but likely not for the whole game.
Jared Goff, LAR (vs. SF)
Goff's fantasy status could take a major hit if head coach Sean McVay follows through on plans to rest starters in Week 17, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com. The Rams have already won the NFC West but can't move into one of the top two seeds. No matter what happens against the San Francisco 49ers, they will host a playoff game in the opening round. Find a replacement for Goff.
Avoids
Alex Smith, KC (at DEN)
The Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC West and will be the No. 4 seed in the AFC. Their game with the Denver Broncos has no effect on their standing, which mean Smith doesn't have to play. Head coach Andy Reid has a history of resting his players in similar situations.
Blake Bortles, JAC (at TEN)
The Jacksonville Jaguars are locked in to the No. 3 seed in the AFC, so they will host a game in the opening round of the playoffs. The Jaguars don't have incentive to risk Bortles for much of their game against the Tennessee Titans.
Sleeper
Joe Flacco, BAL (vs. CIN)
The Baltimore Ravens are one win from clinching a spot in the playoffs after they defeated the Indianapolis Colts 23-16 in Week 16. They've won five of their last six games and scored at least 23 points in each of those games. Flacco has been a big part of that run, which is why he's the No. 12 fantasy QB in the last six weeks and the No. 5 fantasy QB in the last four weeks with 74.6 fantasy points and 18.7 fantasy points per game. Flacco will get a crack at a Cincinnati Bengals defense that has allowed the 12th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in the last four games. Whether you're steaming quarterbacks or need a cheap daily quarterback, Flacco is worth a shot.
Week 17 Quarterback Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Russell Wilson (SEA)
|2
|Ben Roethlisberger (PIT)
|3
|Tom Brady (NE)
|4
|Cam Newton (CAR)
|5
|Philip Rivers (LAC)
|6
|Drew Brees (NO)
|7
|Matthew Stafford (DET)
|8
|Jimmy Garoppolo (SF)
|9
|Kirk Cousins (WAS)
|10
|Case Keenum (MIN)
|11
|Matt Ryan (ATL)
|12
|Dak Prescott (DAL)
|13
|Joe Flacco (BAL)
|14
|Tyrod Taylor (BUF)
|15
|Jameis Winston (TB)
|16
|Nick Foles (PHI)
|17
|Derek Carr (OAK)
|18
|Jacoby Brissett (IND)
|19
|Marcus Mariota (TEN)
|20
|Jay Cutler (MIA)
|21
|Eli Manning (NYG)
|22
|Drew Stanton (ARI)
|23
|Paxton Lynch (DEN)
|24
|Andy Dalton (CIN)
|25
|Mitch Trubisky (CHI)
|26
|T.J. Yates (HOU)
|27
|Brett Hundley (GB)
|28
|Sean Mannion (LAR)
|29
|DeShone Kizer (CLE)
|30
|Chad Henne (JAC)
|31
|Patrick Mahomes (KC)
|32
|Bryce Petty (NYJ)
|33
|Blake Bortles (JAC)
|34
|Alex Smith (KC)
|35
|Jared Goff (LAR)
Running Backs
Better Than Usual
Alex Collins, BAL (vs. CIN)
Collins' play has dipped at the worst time after he carried the Baltimore Ravens offense for much of the season. After toting the ball just 12 times for 19 yards in Week 15, he had 18 carries for only 51 yards in a Week 16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Luckily, Collins has been uncharacteristically busy as a receiver in the last two weeks with eight receptions for 48 yards on 12 targets. That doesn't seem like much, but he posted just one other game with at least three receptions this season. The Ravens can punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win against the Cincinnati Bengals. Over the last four weeks, only the Buffalo Bills have allowed more fantasy points to running backs than the Bengals. Put your faith back in Collins.
Concern
Todd Gurley II, LAR (vs. SF)
Because the Los Angeles Rams are locked in to either the third or fourth seed in the NFC, head coach Sean McVay indicated he could rest starters, and that may include Gurley, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com. This will be a situation to monitor throughout the week as more information becomes available, but you should start making other plans to prepare for Gurley's potential absence.
Jay Ajayi, PHI (vs. DAL)
Ajayi had one of his busiest games as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. He carried 14 times for 52 yards and added two receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown on three targets while playing 41.2 percent of the snaps, per Pro Football Reference. He's been the clear leader in the backfield for the last month, which is exactly why the Eagles acquired him. However, they are already the top seed in the NFC, so while Nick Foles struggled in Week 16 and could play in Week 17, Ajayi wouldn't be a lock to play against the Dallas Cowboys. Plus, the Eagles have a deep enough backfield that they don't need to risk Ajayi. Keep an eye on this situation throughout the week.
Avoids
Leonard Fournette, JAC (at TEN)
Fournette has had ankle and quad injuries this season, so he'd be a prime candidate to get some rest in Week 17 with the Jacksonville Jaguars set as the No. 3 seed in the AFC. Don't bank on him to contribute anything significant.
Kareem Hunt, KC (at DEN)
Hunt got hot again in the fantasy playoffs and was a big reason why the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC West, which locked them in to the fourth seed in the AFC. The Chiefs will host a game in the Wild Card Round, and based on head coach Andy Reid's history of resting players in meaningless games, Hunt may not see much action in Denver against the Broncos.
Sleeper
Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. JAC)
During a Week 16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, DeMarco Murray rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and caught three of four targets for 11 yards but exited with a knee injury. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, an MRI revealed Murray has a third-degree MCL tear that Murray believes he can play through in Week 17.
Murray's determination is commendable, but with their season on the line, the Tennessee Titans may need to turn to Henry, as he's been the better back for most of the season. Henry hasn't had the volume to be a reliable fantasy producer, so he can only be considered a sleeper if Murray sits. Typically, a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars isn't ideal, but they could rest key defensive players with the team locked in to the No. 3 seed. Volume and opportunity may finally be available for Henry.
Week 17 Running Back PPR Rankings
Wide Receivers
Better Than Usual
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (vs. CLE)
If you fired up Smith-Schuster with the hope he could thrive in the absence of Antonio Brown, he paid off with six receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. That gives him 12 receptions for 189 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets in the last two games. With Brown likely out again, Smith-Schuster is set up for another strong fantasy performance at home against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are nothing more than an average matchup for fantasy wide receivers, and while they will try to get their first win of the season, the Steelers need to win to have a shot at the top seed in the AFC. As the top wide receiver without Brown, Smith-Schuster is a great play.
Concerns
Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor, PHI (vs. DAL)
It wasn't pretty, but the Philadelphia Eagles secured the top seed in the NFC with their win over the Oakland Raiders in Week 16. Agholor caught four of his seven targets for 35 yards, while Jeffery was blanked on just two targets. The Eagles have nothing to play for when the Dallas Cowboys visit in Week 17, yet they may not sit Jeffery or Agholor for the entire game in an effort to get Nick Foles back on track following a bad performance against the Raiders. That doesn't mean we'll see a lot of Jeffery or Agholor, however.
Robert Woods, LAR (vs. SF)
In a move that shouldn't be surprising, head coach Sean McVay revealed plans to sit starters in Week 17, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com. Woods could be part of that group, so you may have to find someone to replace him in your starting lineup.
Avoids
Tyreek Hill, KC (at DEN)
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has a history of sitting his starters in meaningless games, and with the Chiefs already set as the No. 4 seed in the AFC, their Week 17 matchup with the Denver Broncos means nothing. Hill shouldn't be trusted to be a reliable contributor in your lineup.
Marqise Lee, JAC (at TEN)
Lee sat out Week 16 with an ankle injury, and with the Jacksonville Jaguars' loss to the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Houston Texans, the Jaguars were locked in to the No. 3 seed. We know they'll host a game in the opening round of the playoffs, which means their Week 17 game with the Tennessee Titans is meaningless. There's no reason for Jacksonville to risk Lee, so don't expect to see him.
Sleeper
Corey Davis, TEN (vs. JAC)
Davis is a deep reach who might be someone to consider as a cheap play in daily formats, but he has a few things working in his favor. His output in Week 16 was his best of the season with six receptions for 91 yards on nine targets in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Even though it's been a disappointing rookie season for Davis, the Tennessee Titans need to stick with what works with their season on the line against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17.
Normally, you'd avoid the Jaguars, but because they can't improve their No. 3 seed in the AFC, their key defensive players could see limited playing time, which would be a boost to Davis and the Titans passing attack. Plus, Jacksonville has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers in the last month.
Week 17 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings
Tight Ends
Better Than Usual
Antonio Gates, LAC (vs. OAK)
With Hunter Henry on the injured reserve, Gates was considered a sleeper in Week 16 and came through with an even better game than expected. He torched the New York Jets for six receptions on eight targets and 81 yards with a touchdown in a victory that kept the Los Angeles Chargers' playoff hopes alive heading into Week 17. Gates has another nice matchup against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. They have allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends in the last month, including the most receptions (31) and yards (374). Keep rolling with Gates.
Concern
Zach Ertz, PHI (vs. DAL)
Ertz was the lone bright spot of the Philadelphia Eagles offense in Week 16 with nine receptions for 81 yards on 14 targets in the win over the Oakland Raiders. That locked up home-field advantage for the Eagles, which makes their Week 17 game with the Dallas Cowboys inconsequential. Ertz has been the team's best player outside of Carson Wentz, so playing him would be risky for Philadelphia, though he could end up getting some work with Nick Foles, who struggled on Monday night. Don't expect to see a lot of Ertz.
Avoid
Travis Kelce, KC (at DEN)
Kelce contributed four receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in a Week 16 win over the Miami Dolphins, which clinched the AFC West and No. 4 seed for the Kansas City Chiefs. That means there's no reason for the Chiefs to risk playing Kelce against the Denver Broncos. Head coach Andy Reid has rested his top players in similar situations, so we probably won't see Kelce in Week 17.
Sleeper
Trey Burton, PHI (vs. DAL)
Because Ertz has connected with Foles unlike others in the Eagles receiving corps, the team would be wise to limit Ertz in a meaningless game if it plays him at all. Without Ertz on the field, Burton could see a significant uptick in snaps and touches. In the two games Ertz sat out this season (Weeks 9 and 14), Burton posted seven receptions for 112 yards and three touchdowns. Before the Oakland Raiders shut him out in Week 16, Burton had 11 receptions for 128 yards and three touchdowns on 15 targets in his three previous games, two of which included Ertz. Because he's proved himself on multiple occasions this season, it's easy to endorse Burton in Week 17.
Week 17 Tight End PPR Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Rob Gronkowski (NE)
|2
|Jimmy Graham (SEA)
|3
|Greg Olsen (CAR)
|4
|Evan Engram (NYG)
|5
|Antonio Gates (LAC)
|6
|Kyle Rudolph (MIN)
|7
|Delanie Walker (TEN)
|8
|Eric Ebron (DET)
|9
|Jack Doyle (IND)
|10
|Trey Burton (PHI)
|11
|Jared Cook (OAK)
|12
|Cameron Brate (TB)
|13
|Charles Clay (BUF)
|14
|Jason Witten (DAL)
|15
|Benjamin Watson (BAL)
|16
|Vernon Davis (WAS)
|17
|Austin Hooper (ATL)
|18
|Jesse James (PIT)
|19
|George Kittle (SF)
|20
|Zach Ertz (PHI)
|21
|Tyler Kroft (CIN)
|22
|Garrett Celek (SF)
|23
|Vance McDonald (PIT)
|24
|Austin Seferian-Jenkins (NYJ)
|25
|David Njoku (CLE)
|26
|Coby Fleener (NO)
|27
|Richard Rodgers (GB)
|28
|Maxx Williams (BAL)
|29
|Tyler Higbee (LAR)
|30
|Travis Kelce (KC)
Defenses/Kickers
Best Streaming Option
Washington Redskins (at NYG)
The Redskins may not have anything to play for, but they've taken advantage of good matchups in the last three weeks. They've been a top-nine fantasy defense in each of those games and can finish on a high note with a trip to MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants. Over the last four weeks, the Giants have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to defenses by giving up six sacks, five interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a touchdown while scoring just 56 points. Snatch the Redskins defense off the waiver wire, and plug it in to your lineup.
Ownership percentage: ESPN 36.2, Yahoo 39.0
Week 17 Defense Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Pittsburgh Steelers (PIT)
|2
|Minnesota Vikings (MIN)
|3
|Baltimore Ravens (BAL)
|4
|Seattle Seahawks (SEA)
|5
|Los Angeles Chargers (LAC)
|6
|New England Patriots (NE)
|7
|Washington Redskins (WAS)
|8
|Detroit Lions (DET)
|9
|Denver Broncos (DEN)
|10
|Carolina Panthers (CAR)
|11
|New Orleans Saints (NO)
|12
|Kansas City Chiefs (KC)
|13
|Jacksonville Jaguars (JAC)
|14
|Philadelphia Eagles (PHI)
|15
|Arizona Cardinals (ARI)
|16
|Atlanta Falcons (ATL)
|17
|Buffalo Bills (BUF)
|18
|San Francisco 49ers (SF)
|19
|Dallas Cowboys (DAL)
|20
|Houston Texans (HOU)
Best Streaming Option
Adam Vinatieri, IND (vs. HOU)
Vinatieri may have missed a couple of field goals in Baltimore last week, but he did hit three and an extra point. The Indianapolis Colts host the Houston Texans this weekend in a battle of underachieving AFC South foes. The Houston defense has taken a nosedive in the second half of the season following multiple injuries, which is why kickers are doing well against it, especially in the last four weeks. The Texans have fiven up the third-most fantasy points to kickers during that span, so expect Vinatieri to be busy back inside the dome in Indianapolis.
Ownership percentages: ESPN 35.8, Yahoo 37.0
Week 17 Kicker Rankings
|#
|Player (Team)
|1
|Stephen Gostkowski (NE)
|2
|Justin Tucker (BAL)
|3
|Wil Lutz (NO)
|4
|Matt Prater (DET)
|5
|Matt Bryant (ATL)
|6
|Chris Boswell (PIT)
|7
|Robbie Gould (SF)
|8
|Kai Forbath (MIN)
|9
|Graham Gano (CAR)
|10
|Adam Vinatieri (IND)
|11
|Jake Elliott (PHI)
|12
|Dan Bailey (DAL)
|13
|Harrison Butker (KC)
|14
|Nick Rose (LAC)
|15
|Josh Lambo (JAC)
|16
|Brandon McManus (DEN)
|17
|Blair Walsh (SEA)
|18
|Mike Nugent (CHI)
|19
|Ryan Succop (TEN)
|20
|Phil Dawson (ARI)