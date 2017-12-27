Fantasy Football Week 17: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

3 of 6

Better Than Usual

Alex Collins, BAL (vs. CIN)

Collins' play has dipped at the worst time after he carried the Baltimore Ravens offense for much of the season. After toting the ball just 12 times for 19 yards in Week 15, he had 18 carries for only 51 yards in a Week 16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Luckily, Collins has been uncharacteristically busy as a receiver in the last two weeks with eight receptions for 48 yards on 12 targets. That doesn't seem like much, but he posted just one other game with at least three receptions this season. The Ravens can punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win against the Cincinnati Bengals. Over the last four weeks, only the Buffalo Bills have allowed more fantasy points to running backs than the Bengals. Put your faith back in Collins.

Concern

Todd Gurley II, LAR (vs. SF)

Because the Los Angeles Rams are locked in to either the third or fourth seed in the NFC, head coach Sean McVay indicated he could rest starters, and that may include Gurley, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com. This will be a situation to monitor throughout the week as more information becomes available, but you should start making other plans to prepare for Gurley's potential absence.

Jay Ajayi, PHI (vs. DAL)

Ajayi had one of his busiest games as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. He carried 14 times for 52 yards and added two receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown on three targets while playing 41.2 percent of the snaps, per Pro Football Reference. He's been the clear leader in the backfield for the last month, which is exactly why the Eagles acquired him. However, they are already the top seed in the NFC, so while Nick Foles struggled in Week 16 and could play in Week 17, Ajayi wouldn't be a lock to play against the Dallas Cowboys. Plus, the Eagles have a deep enough backfield that they don't need to risk Ajayi. Keep an eye on this situation throughout the week.

Avoids

Leonard Fournette, JAC (at TEN)

Fournette has had ankle and quad injuries this season, so he'd be a prime candidate to get some rest in Week 17 with the Jacksonville Jaguars set as the No. 3 seed in the AFC. Don't bank on him to contribute anything significant.

Kareem Hunt, KC (at DEN)

Hunt got hot again in the fantasy playoffs and was a big reason why the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC West, which locked them in to the fourth seed in the AFC. The Chiefs will host a game in the Wild Card Round, and based on head coach Andy Reid's history of resting players in meaningless games, Hunt may not see much action in Denver against the Broncos.

Sleeper

Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. JAC)

During a Week 16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, DeMarco Murray rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and caught three of four targets for 11 yards but exited with a knee injury. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, an MRI revealed Murray has a third-degree MCL tear that Murray believes he can play through in Week 17.

Murray's determination is commendable, but with their season on the line, the Tennessee Titans may need to turn to Henry, as he's been the better back for most of the season. Henry hasn't had the volume to be a reliable fantasy producer, so he can only be considered a sleeper if Murray sits. Typically, a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars isn't ideal, but they could rest key defensive players with the team locked in to the No. 3 seed. Volume and opportunity may finally be available for Henry.