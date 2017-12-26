EPL Results: Tuesday's Week 20 Scores, Updated 2017 Premier League Table

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

The Premier League featured eight matches on Boxing Day, and they didn't disappoint. Below, we'll break down the day's results, the updated Premier League table and analyze the League going forward.

Scores

Tottenham 5-2 Southampton

Bournemouth 3-3 West Ham

Chelsea 2-0 Brighton

Huddersfield 1-1 Stoke City

Manchester United 2-2 Burnley

Watford 2-1 Leicester City

West Brom 0-0 Everton

Liverpool 5-0 Swansea

Table

1. Manchester City: 55 points

2. Manchester United: 43 points

3. Chelsea: 42 points

4. Liverpool: 38 points

5. Tottenham: 37 points

6. Arsenal: 34 points

7. Burnley: 33 points

8. Leicester City: 27 points

9. Everton: 27 points

10. Watford: 25 points

11. Huddersfield: 23 points

12. Brighton: 21 points

13. Stoke City: 20 points

14. Southampton: 19 points

15. Newcastle: 18 points

16. Crystal Palace: 18 points

17. West Ham: 18 points

18. Bournemouth: 17 points

19. West Brom: 15 points

20. Swansea City: 13 points

Analysis

The Premier League title race may be done and dusted, with Manchester City running away from the pack, but Tuesday's results saw a number of clubs gain ground on second-place Manchester United.

The Red Devils dropped points at Old Trafford against Burnley, allowing Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool the chance to creep closer to second place in what is becoming a fascinating battle for the top-four slots on the table and Champions League placements.

None of the clubs battling behind Manchester City are without their question marks.

United are slumping, with just two wins in their last six matches in all competitions. Chelsea have depth issues, especially in the attack. Dele Alli's inconsistent and underachieving form this year has been a concern for Tottenham, though he's played better in recent games. Liverpool's defense has been downright dreadful at points this year. Ditto for Arsenal, who have lacked any sort of consistency all season long with the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil hanging over the club.

There were positives for several of those clubs on Tuesday, however. Chelsea overcame Brighton's resolute first-half defending to push home two goals in the second, which included the sixth Alvaro Morata goal this season that was assisted from Cesar Azpilicueta. Harry Kane posted a hat-trick against Southampton, and Alli chipped in with a goal and two assists. Liverpool showed off their devastating attack, scoring five goals against bottom-feeder Swansea, though their clean sheet was perhaps more relevant.

And each club in the top six presents a threat in the second half of the season. Chelsea's superb defense makes them an smart pick to ultimately finish second. Manchester United might have the most talent, on paper, outside of City. Tottenham have fantastic balance. Liverpool have the most cutting edge on the attack (outside of City, of course). And when Arsenal are clicking, their finesse football can break apart the most talented of teams.

So much is on the line in the new year, too. If Arsenal fail to qualify for the Champions League for a second straight season, will the beleaguered Arsene Wenger be given the axe? If Liverpool falter down the stretch—largely due to the club's lack of talent defensively and attack-heavy philosophy that often leaves that defense exposed—will it spell the end for Jurgen Klopp?

Much is on the line at the other end of the table, too, with six teams within 18th place and the relegation zone. For as bleak as Swansea's season has been, meanwhile, they're just five points behind three clubs outside of the relegation zone at the moment.

Manchester City may have made the title chase a mere formality at this point, but plenty is up for grabs for the 19 teams below them.