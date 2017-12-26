James Harrison Reportedly Visiting Patriots After Steelers Release

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 26, 2017

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison walks the sidelines as his team plays against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game , Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Don Wright/Associated Press

After being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, linebacker James Harrison reportedly met with the New England Patriots

Per ESPN's Field Yates, Harrison is meeting with the Patriots on Tuesday at Gillette Stadium. 

The Steelers released Harrison to make room on the roster for offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert, who was suspended four games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. 

Pittsburgh gave Harrison a two-year contract extension in March after he recorded five sacks in 15 games during the 2016 season. The 39-year-old only appeared in five games this season. He recorded three combined tackles and one sack prior to his release. 

The Patriots could use the extra depth at linebacker with Kyle Van Noy questionable with a calf injury heading into Week 17 against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.

