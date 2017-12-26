John Harbaugh: NFL Doesn't Care About Ravens After Bengals Game Time Change

David Richard/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was critical Tuesday of the NFL's decision to move the Ravens' Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals from 1 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. ET.

According to ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley, Harbaugh suggested the schedule change isn't advantageous to his team: "I don't think the NFL did us any favors by moving it back. But they don't care about us. So, we just have to care about ourselves. We have to take care of our own business. That goes for our team, for our fans and for our city. Let's go win the football game."

With a win over the Bengals, the Ravens will finish 10-6 and clinch a wild-card berth in the AFC.

Due to the playoff implications involved, the NFL moved the Ravens along with the Tennessee Titans against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills against the Miami Dolphins.

The Los Angeles Chargers will also play the Oakland Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET, meaning all four teams with a shot at a wild-card spot in the AFC will be in action at the same time to avoid any tactical advantages.

Harbaugh expressed some concern that the later kickoff will interfere with the New Year's Eve plans of some fans, but he is hopeful there is still a large and loud crowd at M&T Bank Stadium:

"I don't know what their considerations are at the league office, and why they do what they do. I really don't care, other than the fact that I hope our fans are OK with it. I hope they're into it. I hope people get there. The people who have plans, I hope they give their tickets to someone else so they get there. I want the place to be packed and loud."

After missing the playoffs for two straight years, the Ravens are one win away from returning to the postseason.

They have won five of their past six games, and they could still reach the playoffs even in a losing effort, if either the Bills or Titans lose.

Baltimore hasn't faced Cincinnati since Week 1, when it shut out the Bengals 20-0 on the road.