Terry Pegula: NFL Must Fix Instant Replay After Kelvin Benjamin TD Controversy

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula is not happy with the NFL's replay system after a controversial call took away a touchdown catch from Kelvin Benjamin during the team's 37-16 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Speaking to the Buffalo Sabres' team-produced radio program Tuesday (via ESPN.com's Mike Rodak), Pegula said he would like to see the league fix its replay system to avoid these kinds of mistakes:

"Replay was developed by this league to correct obviously mistakes. And if you got to look at play 30 times from five different angles, and keep looking at it, and looking at it and looking at it, you go with the call on the field. That's what the league has been doing ever since replay started. As a matter of fact, Dean Blandino, who was the head of replay last year, said last year that was a touchdown.

"I don't know what's going on, but we have to fix it. And I'm not saying that as the owner of the Bills; I'm saying that as a football fan. We can't have stuff like this happening in our league."

The play occurred late in the second quarter, when Benjamin appeared to catch a pass from quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the corner of the end zone with both feet down in bounds, which would have given the Bills a 16-13 lead.

There was a question of whether Benjamin had full control of the ball, prompting the NFL's central replay office to initiate a review. Al Riveron, the league's senior vice president of officiating, overruled the initial touchdown call to an incomplete pass.

Fox Sports analyst Mike Pereira, who was the NFL's vice president of officiating from 2004 to 2009, said on Twitter he didn't see how the touchdown call was overturned.

The loss dropped Buffalo to 8-7 and into a three-way tie with the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers for the final playoff spot in the AFC. The Bills will finish the regular season against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 17.