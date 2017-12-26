Terry Pegula: NFL Must Fix Instant Replay After Kelvin Benjamin TD Controversy

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 26, 2017

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: Kelvin Benjamin #13 of the Buffalo Bills catches a touchdown pass as he is defended by Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots during the quarter of a game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The touchdown was reversed after an official review. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula is not happy with the NFL's replay system after a controversial call took away a touchdown catch from Kelvin Benjamin during the team's 37-16 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.           

Speaking to the Buffalo Sabres' team-produced radio program Tuesday (via ESPN.com's Mike Rodak), Pegula said he would like to see the league fix its replay system to avoid these kinds of mistakes:

"Replay was developed by this league to correct obviously mistakes. And if you got to look at play 30 times from five different angles, and keep looking at it, and looking at it and looking at it, you go with the call on the field. That's what the league has been doing ever since replay started. As a matter of fact, Dean Blandino, who was the head of replay last year, said last year that was a touchdown.

"I don't know what's going on, but we have to fix it. And I'm not saying that as the owner of the Bills; I'm saying that as a football fan. We can't have stuff like this happening in our league."

The play occurred late in the second quarter, when Benjamin appeared to catch a pass from quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the corner of the end zone with both feet down in bounds, which would have given the Bills a 16-13 lead.

There was a question of whether Benjamin had full control of the ball, prompting the NFL's central replay office to initiate a review. Al Riveron, the league's senior vice president of officiating, overruled the initial touchdown call to an incomplete pass. 

Fox Sports analyst Mike Pereira, who was the NFL's vice president of officiating from 2004 to 2009, said on Twitter he didn't see how the touchdown call was overturned. 

The loss dropped Buffalo to 8-7 and into a three-way tie with the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers for the final playoff spot in the AFC. The Bills will finish the regular season against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 17. 

Related

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Landon Collins Calls Teammate Eli Apple ‘A Cancer’

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Pats Sign 5-Time Pro Bowl LB James Harrison

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Carroll Calls Thomas' Remark to Cowboys 'Unfortunate'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report
    Video Play Button
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tom Brady Is 'American Psycho'

    Andrew Gould
    via Bleacher Report