AJ Styles' WWE Year in Review: Full Breakdown and Grade for 2017

Styles is the best wrestler in the world.

Yes, there are those who will name any number of New Japan Pro Wrestling competitors as more viable options, but Styles has succeeded at the highest level of competition, for promotions across the globe, for years, and 2017 was no different.

Under the brightest lights, and on the biggest stages imaginable, he delivered performances that reaffirmed his greatness, all the while adding to his championship resumes.

He started the year with a five-star classic against John Cena, had the best match of the night at WrestleMania against Shane McMahon, wrestled a string of strong matches against Kevin Owens over the United States Championship throughout the summer and even stole the show against Finn Balor at September's No Mercy pay-per-view as a last-minute replacement for Bray Wyatt.

In November, at Survivor Series, he delivered another Match of the Year candidate, this time against Brock Lesnar. That reminded fans not only of Styles' own greatness but the overall quality of match Lesnar can have when motivated by working with someone as skilled as Styles.

A workhorse whose efforts between the ropes helped rescue many a show, Styles established himself as a franchise performer who could become the face of an entire brand, and he did just that on the strength of his work between the ropes.

Grade: A+