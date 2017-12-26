Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 17: Tom Brady Is an 'American Psycho'

Andrew Gould@AndrewGould4Featured ColumnistDecember 26, 2017

Tom Brady is the NFL's golden boy and seemingly doesn't age. He's a family man who follows a meticulous diet and runs a newspaper on the side.

What if that's all a facade to hide his violent urges? New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels caught a glimpse of his star quarterback's temper earlier this month.

The latest episode of Gridiron Heights substitutes Brady for Christian Bale in an American Psycho homage. Everyone else in the NFL better take cover.

