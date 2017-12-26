Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 17: Tom Brady Is an 'American Psycho'

Simms in 60: Minnesota Vikings Defense Is Most Overshadowed Squad in Football Sleepers That Can Win You a Fantasy Championship Why Every NFL Fan Needs to Watch the Cotton Bowl The Worst Fantasy League Loser Punishments Which Fantasy Adds Could Win You a Championship? Goodell Surprises Terminally Ill Fan with SB Tickets Which Fantasy Players Can You Trust in Playoffs? Is Todd Gurley a Legit MVP Candidate? Winners and Losers of NFL Week 15 Don't Let False Expectations Make You Doubt Dak Terrell Davis Honored as a Hometown Hall of Famer Which Fantasy Sleepers Can Help You Win in Week 15? Fantasy Football Buy/Sell After Week 14 Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Predictions for NFL Week 14 Fantasy Sleepers That Can Help You Win Week 14 Which Fantasy Players Are Must-Adds? Buy or Sell Week 13 Fantasy Performances Which NFL Teams Are in the Playoff Hunt? Lefkoe Locks of the Week Gambling (SPONSORED BY HULU) Which Fantasy Sleepers Should You Play? Right Arrow Icon

Tom Brady is the NFL's golden boy and seemingly doesn't age. He's a family man who follows a meticulous diet and runs a newspaper on the side.

What if that's all a facade to hide his violent urges? New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels caught a glimpse of his star quarterback's temper earlier this month.

The latest episode of Gridiron Heights substitutes Brady for Christian Bale in an American Psycho homage. Everyone else in the NFL better take cover.