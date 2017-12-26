Tom Brady Is 'Really Happy' for Jimmy Garoppolo After 4-0 Start to 49ers Career

John Raoux/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady praised former understudy Jimmy Garoppolo on Tuesday after the latter improved to 4-0 as the San Francisco 49ers' starter.

During an appearance on WEEI's Kirk & Callahan Show (h/t WEEI's Ryan Hannable), Brady spoke positively about Garoppolo and his 44-33 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars: "He's done a great job. You go in there and get the opportunity to play and win games, that is what we are all here for. It was good to see and good for them to beat Jacksonville, that really helped us. I am really happy for Jimmy, and he's worked really hard. It shows up when he goes out there and plays really well."

New England traded Garoppolo to San Francisco prior to the deadline in exchange for a 2018 second-round draft pick.

Garoppolo spent parts of four seasons with New England as Brady's backup prior to the trade, as the Pats selected him with the No. 62 overall pick of the 2014 NFL draft out of Eastern Illinois.

During the interview, Brady expressed his belief that developing in the Patriots system helped prepare Garoppolo for success with the Niners:

"It's really a credit to him. You do what you can with the opportunities you get. I think it is great for any player and anyone who has been in the Patriots system to watch how the coaches prepare the players. There is obviously a high standard and high expectations for us every time we take the field. Anytime you're in a winning environment, that definitely helps and I think guys really enjoy that. You take what you can and use that in other places if that is where you go. Like I said, what they are doing is a credit to them. I don't think anyone should take credit for what those guys have accomplished."

Although the 26-year-old Garoppolo showed flashes of brilliance in two starts for the Patriots last season, New England dealt him rather than risking losing him for nothing in free agency during the offseason.

That decision has been San Francisco's gain, as the 49ers are now 5-10 after starting the season 1-10 with the likes of Brian Hoyer and C.J. Beathard under center.

On the year, Garoppolo has completed 69.0 percent of his passes for 1,268 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has a rushing score.

In Sunday's win over the Jags and their NFL-best defense, Garoppolo threw for 242 yards, accounted for three total touchdowns and tossed one pick.

Although the sample size is small, Garoppolo is showing he may be one of the NFL's best young quarterbacks, and he stands to cash in during the offseason with a long-term deal or a potential franchise tag from the 49ers.