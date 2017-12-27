NFL Rumors: Top Buzz Surrounding Josh Rosen, Jon Gruden and Bill O'Brien

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

While many teams are focused on the playoffs entering the final week of the 2017 NFL regular season, others have an eye on the 2018 NFL draft as well as the upcoming head-coaching carousel.

Half the league has no hope of reaching the playoffs with just one week to play, and a sizable portion of those teams could be in for a significant shakeup during the offseason.

With the regular season winding down, here is a look at some of the biggest rumors regarding the draft and head-coaching situations across the NFL.

Josh Rosen

On the heels of a strong junior season, UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen may have the makings of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL should he decide to declare.

The Cleveland Browns own the No. 1 overall pick and are in desperate need of a quarterback, which reportedly could impact Rosen's decision.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rosen would prefer to play for the New York Giants over the Browns, and he would be hesitant to declare for the draft if Cleveland makes it known that it intends to select him.

Per Schefter, Rosen said he plans to sit down with his parents soon to discuss his options moving forward.

Rosen had a career year in 2017 by completing 62.6 percent of his passes for 3,756 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions along with two rushing scores.

Additionally, USC's Sam Darnold and Wyoming's Josh Allen performed below expectations, meaning Rosen may be the favorite to be the first quarterback taken.

In his latest big board, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller rated Rosen as the No. 2 quarterback in the draft behind Darnold and the No. 4 player overall.

The 0-15 Browns have cycled through a few quarterbacks this season, and second-round rookie DeShone Kizer hasn't shown anything to suggest he is their signal-caller of the future.

Rosen has all the physical tools needed to be that guy, and there is little doubt that he will be in the conversation for the Browns at No. 1 overall if he declares.

Cleveland seems like a virtual certainty to select a quarterback with the top pick, but whether Rosen allows himself to be in the mix will be one of the biggest storylines of the offseason.

Jon Gruden

Jon Gruden has been out of coaching for the past nine years, but current indications suggest he could return to the sidelines in 2018.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Gruden is reaching out to former assistants to see who would be interested in joining his staff if he decides to take a head-coaching job this offseason:

Rapoport added that with head coach Dirk Koetter possibly on the hot seat with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa would be Gruden's preferred destination.

After coaching the Oakland Raiders from 1998 through 2001, Gruden spent the next seven years as the head man in Tampa Bay.

Gruden went 57-55 with the Bucs, including three playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title. Overall, Gruden is 95-81 in 11 seasons as an NFL head coach.

He made a successful transition to the broadcast booth after parting ways with the Buccaneers following the 2008 season, and he has been one of the voices of Monday Night Football since then.

Rapoport suggested the Buccaneers or any other team that may want him as a head coach will be tasked with outbidding ESPN for his services.

Gruden has been the subject of coaching rumors for nearly a decade, and while nothing has come to fruition thus far, there should be plenty of intriguing openings available to him should he decide to get back in the coaching game.

Bill O'Brien

With the future of Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians up in the air, reports have surfaced regarding who the Cards may target if he decides to retire.

According to Rapoport, the Cardinals' preferred candidate in the event Arians steps away is current Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien.

O'Brien went 9-7 in each of his first three seasons as Houston's head coach, which was good enough for two playoff appearances and two AFC South titles.

The Texans looked to be players once again this season, but after spectacular rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson was lost for the year due to injury, Houston bottomed out and will enter Week 17 with a record of 4-11.

It is unclear if the Texans will move on from O'Brien considering the chemistry he appeared to have with Watson, but the Cardinals are reportedly waiting in the wings should that happen.

What Arizona does depends largely on Arians' decision, though, and whether he wants to continue coaching.

The past two seasons have been frustrating for the Cards after three consecutive seasons with double-digit wins and two straight playoff appearances.

After going 7-8-1 last season, the Cardinals are 7-8 in 2017. A lack of stability at quarterback has played a major role in their struggles, as veteran Carson Palmer has had a hard time staying healthy.

O'Brien likely has a better situation in Houston due to the presence of Watson, but if he does move on to Arizona during the offseason, he could potentially do some special things with a healthy David Johnson at running back in 2018.