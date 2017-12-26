Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Top Matchup Plays and Sleepers for Final Games

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

For fantasy football owners in a two-week championship round, the following matchup advice goes out to you.

As we approach Week 17, owners will take different approaches to their lineups based on first-week results.

Managers leading their matchups typically lean on safe choices while those lagging behind need to hit big with starters for a comeback victory.

Even though it's fantasyland, keep track of teams who may have nothing to play for with the postseason coming up. Non-playoff teams are also prone to giving up early, specifically on defense, when falling to an early deficit.

Whether you're playing it safe or swinging for the fences, check out the must-start options and smart sleepers for Week 17.

Top Matchup Plays, QB

1. Kirk Cousins vs. New York Giants: Start 'Em

2. Cam Newton vs. Atlanta Falcons: Start 'Em

3. Jared Goff vs. San Francisco 49ers: Start 'Em

4. Marcus Mariota vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Sit 'Em

5. Alex Smith vs. Denver Broncos: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Tyrod Taylor vs. Miami Dolphins

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

There's a simple playoff factor here. The Buffalo Bills need a win to keep their hopes alive, while the Miami Dolphins don't have a chance at the postseason.

If the Bills start strong, Dolphins players may shut down with thoughts about the offseason. Running back LeSean McCoy carries the offense on his back, but Taylor will take his shots against a pass defense that's allowed 25 touchdowns through the air in 2017.

In Week 15, Taylor threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score against Miami—that stat line seems like a safe bet for the upcoming matchup.

At Hard Rock Stadium, weather won't become a factor. For those searching the waiver wire, Taylor is available in 39 percent of leagues and should serve as a quality streamer.

Top Matchup Plays, RB

1. Carlos Hyde vs. Los Angeles Rams: Start 'Em

2. Alex Collins vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Start 'Em

3. Dion Lewis vs. New York Jets: Start 'Em

4. Jonathan Stewart vs. Atlanta Falcons: Sit 'Em

5. Mike Davis vs. Arizona Cardinals: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Derrick Henry vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Running back DeMarco Murray suffered an apparent LCL injury in his previous outing with the Los Angeles Rams. He's unlikely to play in the Tennessee Titans' must-win regular-season finale, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

In a crucial game with a team that needs a productive ground attack to move the ball, running back Derrick Henry becomes a must-start player. He'll see the bulk of carries against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who surrendered 100-plus rushing yards in four of the last five contests.

In the event Murray suits up to play, Henry would remain an attractive option. Always go with the healthier ball-carrier in a matchup with playoff implications. The second-year tailback should see a season-high 20 rush attempts or more in Week 17.

Top Matchup Plays, WR

1. Marvin Jones vs. Green Bay Packers: Start 'Em

2. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Cleveland Browns: Start 'Em

3. T.Y. Hilton vs. Houston Texans: Start 'Em

4. Kelvin Benjamin vs. Miami Dolphins: Sit 'Em

5. Robby Anderson vs. New England Patriots: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Keelan Cole vs. Tennessee Titans

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Sticking with the Titans-Jaguars game, insert wide receiver Keelan Cole into your fantasy lineups. He's racked up 13 catches, 294 yards and a touchdown over the past two contests as a primary option in Jacksonville's passing attack.

Cole will continue to see a high volume of targets. Wideout Allen Hurns has missed the previous six games with an ankle injury and remains questionable for Week 17. Fellow pass-catcher Marqise Lee (ankle) isn't expected to return until the postseason.

Tennessee fields the No. 25 pass defense in the league. Quarterback Blake Bortles threw three interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16. However, he's recorded multi-touchdown pass games in each of his last four outings. Cole should benefit from his recent improvements in the pocket.

Due to the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 16 win, the Jaguars are locked into the No. 3 seed in the AFC. Nonetheless, expect Bortles and a young receiving corps to see enough snaps to generate fantasy points.

Top Matchup Plays, TE

1. Vernon Davis vs. New York Giants: Start 'Em

2. Jack Doyle vs. Houston Texans: Start 'Em

3. Eric Ebron vs. Green Bay Packers: Start 'Em

4. Kyle Rudolph vs. Chicago Bears: Sit 'Em

5. Jared Cook vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Ben Watson vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens offense looks underwhelming even against subpar defenses. Nonetheless, tight end Ben Watson saw some consistency and volume in the aerial attack over the past two games.

Wideout Jeremy Maclin's knee injury plays a factor in Watson's increasing target volume. Furthermore, the sure-handed tight end's role seems relatively safe going into Week 17. He's hauled in nine receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown in the last two games.

According to Football Outsiders, the Cincinnati Bengals allow an average 7.1 catches and 57 receiving yards to tight ends. The Ravens offense doesn't put up a lot of points, but Watson should have plenty of opportunities to deliver for fantasy owners in a favorable matchup at a watered-down position.

Top Matchup Plays, DEF

1. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns: Start 'Em

2. New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Start 'Em

3. Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals: Start 'Em

4. Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Sit 'Em

5. Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Washington Redskins vs. New York Giants

Denis Poroy/Associated Press

For consecutive weeks, fantasy owners desperate for a streaming defense should consider the Washington Redskins. The unit has shown the ability to feast on struggling offenses.

In standard Yahoo leagues, Washington scored 10 points against the Arizona Cardinals and 14 versus the Denver Broncos over the past two games.

Follow the pattern and start the Redskins defense against an offense that failed to score against Arizona in Week 16. Tight end Evan Engram, the New York Giants' leading receiver, suffered a rib injury in his previous outing. He'll probably carry a questionable tag through the week.

Washington's defensive unit should help you bring home a championship with another dominant effort.