NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Latest 2017 Standings and Pre-Finale Reaction

The Week 17 power rankings brought some tough choices between overall records and the eye test.

The Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed in lackluster fashion. All wins look identical when keeping score. However, without quarterback Carson Wentz, this isn't a top-five team.

Since acquiring a quality signal-caller, the San Francisco 49ers have elevated their performance across the board. This squad won't reach the postseason, but they just knocked off the No. 3 seed in the AFC on a late-season win streak.

As for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who lost to the 49ers, where do they rank after their latest letdown?

Check out the standings and power rankings after Week 16 action.

NFL Week 17 Division Standings

AFC East

1. New England Patriots (12-3)

2. Buffalo Bills (8-7)

3. Miami Dolphins (6-9)

4. New York Jets (5-10)

AFC North

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3)

2. Baltimore Ravens (9-6)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (6-9)

4. Cleveland Browns (0-15)

AFC South

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-5)

2. Tennessee Titans (8-7)

3. Houston Texans (4-11)

4. Indianapolis Colts (3-12)

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (9-6)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)

3. Oakland Raiders (6-9)

4. Denver Broncos (5-10)

NFC East

1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-2)

2. Dallas Cowboys (8-7)

3. Washington Redskins (7-8)

4. New York Giants (2-13)

NFC North

1. Minnesota Vikings (12-3)

2. Detroit Lions (8-7)

3. Green Bay Packers (7-8)

4. Chicago Bears (5-10)

NFC South

1. New Orleans Saints (11-4)

2. Carolina Panthers (11-4)

3. Atlanta Falcons (9-6)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-11)

NFC West

1. Los Angeles Rams (11-4)

2. Seattle Seahawks (9-6)

3. Arizona Cardinals (7-8)

4. San Francisco 49ers (5-10)

Week 17 Power Rankings

1. New England Patriots (12-3)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3)

3. Minnesota Vikings (12-3)

4. Los Angeles Rams (11-4)

5. New Orleans Saints (11-4)

6. Philadelphia Eagles (13-2)

7. Carolina Panthers (11-4)

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-5)

9. Atlanta Falcons (9-6)

10. Seattle Seahawks (9-6)

11. Buffalo Bills (8-7)

12. Dallas Cowboys (8-7)

13. Kansas City Chiefs (9-6)

14. San Francisco 49ers (5-10)

15. Baltimore Ravens (9-6)

16. Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)

17. Washington Redskins (7-8)

18. Tennessee Titans (8-7)

19. Detroit Lions (8-7)

20. Oakland Raiders (6-9)

21. Arizona Cardinals (7-8)

22. Cincinnati Bengals (6-9)

23. Miami Dolphins (6-9)

24. Green Bay Packers (7-8)

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-11)

26. Denver Broncos (5-10)

27. Chicago Bears (5-10)

28. New York Giants (2-13)

29. Indianapolis Colts (3-12)

30. New York Jets (5-10)

31. Houston Texans (4-11)

32. Cleveland Browns (0-15)

Philadelphia Eagles Fall to No. 6 After Win

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

It's rare that a team wins and falls in the power rankings. However, critical faults have become glaring weaknesses since Wentz went down a torn ACL.

The defense allowed 29 points to the New York Giants who don't have a productive ground attack or their primary playmaker in wideout Odell Beckham Jr. After a four-touchdown performance against Big Blue, quarterback Nick Foles struggled to score against a flawed Oakland Raiders defense.

The Silver and Blacks' defensive unit has vastly improved under new play-caller John Pagano, but the Eagles' entire offense looked out of sync after a touchdown pass on the second drive.

Despite clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC, Philadelphia hasn't played like the top team in the conference against two sub-.500 opponents in the last two outings.

Enigmatic Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 8

Logan Bowles/Getty Images

At times, we watch the Jaguars play and the defense looks strong enough to hold teams to single digits in scoring. Quarterback Blake Bortles puts together a strong performance to show his improvement. Running back Leonard Fournette flashes his power run style as a bonafide bell-cow ball-carrier.

In other weeks, Jacksonville loses games to the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals. San Francisco has a young talented signal-caller under center, but the Jaguars also surrendered three rushing touchdowns in a 44-33 loss to the 49ers.

Jacksonville backed its way into an AFC South title after the Tennessee Titans lost to the Los Angeles Rams. Nonetheless, the Jaguars remain in the top 10, but this team must shift into high gear before hosting a playoff game during the AFC Wild Card Round.

Resurgent San Francisco 49ers Rise to No. 14



Robert Reiners/Getty Images

Here's the shocker. Bill Parcells said, "you are what your records says you are," but San Francisco isn't a 5-10 team with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo under center. The 49ers beat .500 AFC teams, one holding a postseason spot, in consecutive weeks.

Jacksonville's vaunted defense surrendered 38 points to San Francisco—excluding safety Dontae Johnson's pick-six. Garoppolo has led this team to a four-game win streak after starting the season 1-10. The 49ers have clearly turned the corner with their potential franchise quarterback.

It's late in the season, and this team won't crack the top 10. Nonetheless, we'll see the NFL's next biggest rivalry between the 49ers and Rams in Week 17. These clubs scored a combined 80 points in Week 3 with Brian Hoyer under center for San Francisco. Expect fireworks with head coaches Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan pulling the strings for their respective teams.