Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Start Malcom Talks in Latest Rumours

Romain Perrocheau/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly started negotiations with Bordeaux about a deal for the club’s exciting young forward Malcom.

According to Jack Gaughan of the MailOnline, the Red Devils have made it clear to the Ligue 1 side that they’re keen on the Brazilian, who is enjoying a sensational campaign in the French top flight. Arsenal are also said to be making regular checks on Malcom.

Sam Lee of Goal reported that United boss Jose Mourinho "regards the Brazilian as the best young prospect in Europe and will urge Ed Woodward, the club's executive vice chairman, to broker a deal in January."

"Bordeaux ambitiously want more than £50 million for the Brazilian," Gaughan added. "That is a fee United are not prepared to pay and they are believed to be committed to spending in the region of £33 million."

It’s also suggested that if any deal were to be struck in the upcoming January transfer window, the 20-year-old would be loaned back to Bordeaux to continue his development. According to Gaughan, a "gentleman’s agreement" is in place between Malcom and his current club that he can leave next summer for the right price.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

The buzz surrounding the player is understandable, as he’s blossomed as a footballer in 2017-18 under Jocelyn Gourvennec. These numbers from Scouted Football sum up how impressive the youngster has been so far this term:

One of the most impressive features of Malcom’s game is that he offers something different to so many other wide players.

He’s been at his best this season when utilised on the right flank, where he can attack defences in various ways. Malcom has the pace to burn past markers on the outside, although he’s also dangerous at dipping infield, linking play and rattling off shots at goal with his stronger left foot.

That type of edge from this side of the pitch is scarcely found. Plus, with seven goals and four assists this season already, there’s a productivity to Malcom’s game, too. Journalist Ryan Baldi took a closer look at some of his numbers:

The Red Devils have been among the goals this term, with Manchester City the only team in the Premier League to have grabbed more than them. Yet there are occasions when United look as though they lack something in attack.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was expected to be the man who would provide that blend of guile and speed, although he’s fallen down the pecking order. Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have been both fantastic and frustrating this term.

As Rob Dawson of the ESPN FC noted after the 2-2 draw with Leicester City, there’s been some profligacy from Mourinho’s side this season, too:

Malcom, despite his tender years, has shown enough in his young career already to suggest he can add goals and assists to any cause. But there are still raw facets to his game that need to be refined, and that’s why it’d make sense to remain where he is until the end of the campaign at least.

It’s clear there’s a budding talent at Bordeaux, though, and it's no surprise to see many illustrious names interesting in signing him. If United can strike a deal, they’d be securing one of the brightest prospects in the game at the moment; he’d be a player to trigger early excitement ahead of the 2018-19 term.