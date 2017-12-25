Dean Ambrose Expected to Miss 9 Months After Surgery on Triceps Injury

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Dean Ambrose will miss nine months of action following surgery last Tuesday to repair a high-grade triceps tendon injury, according to WWE.com.

The WWE star suffered the injury Dec. 18 on Raw during a six-man tag team match, with Samoa Joe, Cesaro and Sheamus adding to the issue with an attack in the trainer's room.

The WWE account provided video of the final attack, complete with Samoa Joe knocking a road case into Ambrose's arm:

Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, who performed the procedure, explained the extent of the injury:

"He tore some of the distal triceps tendon where it attaches to the forearm bone, called the olecranon. He basically tore about 50 percent of the triceps tendon away from the bone. So yesterday we repaired that back down to the bone where it tore off of. The surgery was very straightforward; we removed all of the extra bursal tissue—all of that extra swollen stuff around his elbow."

The Lunatic Fringe has become one of the more popular fighters in WWE over the past few years, winning the WWE championship as well as the United States, intercontinental and tag team titles during his run with the company.

Fellow members of The Shield, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, will likely have new challenges to take on during Ambrose's absence.