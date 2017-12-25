John Wall, Wizards Outduel Kyrie Irving, Celtics as Bradley Beal Drops 25

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Some superstars win with scoring. Some do it with passing. On the Christmas stage in Boston's TD Garden, John Wall did it with both.

Wall finished with 21 points and 14 assists, highlighted by a huge fourth quarter, to lead the Washington Wizards to a 111-103 win over the Boston Celtics on Monday.

The All-Star point guard had seven points and six assists as part of a 31-point fourth quarter for the Wizards. Boston led 95-90 with 6:18 remaining before Wall scored or assisted on seven straight Washington field goals as part of a 16-4 run to put the game away.

Bradley Beal scored a game-high 25 points, and Otto Porter Jr. added 20. All five Wizards starters were in double figures, as they improved their all-time Christmas record to 16-7. Only the Portland Trail Blazers Miami Heat have a better Christmas win percentage.

Kelly Oubre Jr. also added 16 points off the bench.

Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum led the Celtics' effort and each finished with 20 points. Tatum's scoring output came on an efficient 7-of-9 shooting, and he spearheaded the effort that gave the Celtics their first lead of the fourth quarter. Irving hit a three to give Boston its aforementioned five-point lead with six minutes remaining but scored just two points the rest of the way.

The Celtics also did not grab a defensive rebound in the final six minutes of the contest. Washington corralled 14 offensive boards, half of which came in the fourth quarter.

Terry Rozier (16 points), Daniel Theis (12 points) and Marcus Smart (10 points) were in double figures off the bench. Al Horford's 12-point, seven-rebound, six-assist effort rounded out the double-figure scorers for Boston.

The Celtics are now 13-18 in Christmas Day games. Only six teams have a worse all-time winning percentage on Christmas, and three of those teams (Denver, New Orleans, Toronto) have played five or fewer times.

Boston also gave up the Eastern Conference's best winning percentage to the Raptors and failed to extend its lead on the Cavaliers, who lost earlier Monday to the Golden State Warriors.

The Celtics have lost three of their last four games and will return to the floor Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Wizards will try to win their third straight game when they visit the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.