Manchester City Transfer News: Virgil van Dijk Deal Close in Latest Rumours

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly close to striking a deal with Southampton for the signing of defender Virgil van Dijk.

According to James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph, the Netherlands international is nearing a move to the Etihad Stadium worth a whopping £60 million.

The article noted manager Pep Guardiola is "concerned about disrupting the harmony in the dressing room" that has propelled City to the summit of the Premier League table. However, he is also said to be "keen to guard against any more central-defensive headaches by bringing in Van Dijk and boosting competition in the position."

West Bromwich Albion man Jonny Evans and Real Sociedad centre-back Inigo Martinez have also reportedly caught the attention of the City recruitment team.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Ducker added that, despite the staggering sum of money set to be paid for Van Dijk, the Southampton man would initially find himself behind Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones, when fit, in the pecking order.

Van Dijk was strongly linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer, although the Reds failed to get a deal done. They issued an apology to Southampton after their pursuit of the player and officially ended their interest. The Dutchman, keen to move on, handed in a transfer request.

As noted by James Robson of the Manchester Evening News, City were also linked in the summer, although the valuation slapped on him was deemed extortionate:

This season has done little to enhance Van Dijk's reputation in the main, as the centre-back has lacked the authority he showcased so frequently in the first half of 2016-17.

Since coming back into the Saints side following his injury layoff, Van Dijk has made little difference. Following on from the summer of incessant transfer speculation and having made his desire to move on clear, perhaps it's no surprise he has appeared distracted when taking to the field.

Michael Steele/Getty Images

With that in mind, the temptation to splash what would be a world-record fee for a defender on Van Dijk would surely require some consideration. Journalist Nik Postinger believes there is better value to be had elsewhere:

Still, if Van Dijk was able to rediscover his best form at the Etihad Stadium, then he would be worth that kind of outlay.

At full tilt there are few weak points to the former Celtic man's game. Defensively he's a colossal presence, dominating in the air, pinching the ball from opponents and organising his team's shape at the back.

Additionally—and potentially crucially for City—he is something of a playmaker too. As WhoScored.com noted during the summer, there are so many things he does well:

Given they are already 13 points clear at the top of the table, grabbing one of the best defenders in the division would be a huge boost for City and a massive blow for the remainder of the Premier League. According to Ducker, Chelsea are "desperate" to land Van Dijk too.

With the player not performing at his best, the prospect of receiving £60 million from the league leaders would surely appeal to Southampton. Manager Mauricio Pellegrino would benefit from strengthening other areas of his squad with the sum received, giving his side a better chance of moving up the table in 2018.