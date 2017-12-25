WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 25

9 of 12

An impassioned and vengeful Roman Reigns, seeking payback for his opponent's assault on Dean Ambrose last week, unloaded on Samoa Joe and controlled the early portion of Monday's Intercontinental Championship match ahead of the break.

The Destroyer, though, worked over Reigns with insulting slaps and a stunning headbutt coming out of the commercial. Reigns, though, countered with a Samoan Drop for a quick two-count.

Reigns followed up with a big Superman Punch that, for the second time, nearly scored him the victory. As he set up for the Spear, though, Joe countered with a kick to the face, and a Uranage earned him a near-fall of his own.

Joe caught Reigns coming back into the squared circle and locked in the Coquina Clutch, a move he had used numerous times to defeat The Big Dog.

Reigns was unable to reach the ropes and fell to his back, where the danger he found himself in became more apparent with every passing second. Never one to quit, though, Reigns grabbed hold of the bottom rope.

Joe soared through the middle and top ropes, crashing into Reigns and injuring the left arm of his opponent. The limb became a target for Joe, who worked him over and played up the angle involving Ambrose from last week.

Reigns unloaded on Joe in the corner and shoved the referee, with emotion getting the best of him. This caused a disqualification. Joe may have won the match, but Reigns delivered a big Superman Punch that sent Joe to the floor.

He punished Joe and then targeted the arm of his rival, a receipt of sorts for the ambush on Ambrose.

A handful of referees hit the ringside area and eventually separated them.

Result

Samoa Joe defeated Roman Reigns via disqualification

Grade

A

Analysis

The match itself did not live up to previous encounters, but it really wasn't supposed to.

Instead, this was a way to put over the tenacity and ferocity of Reigns, who is no longer willing to let Joe get the best of him without some repercussions.

The arm work featured late leaves this writer wondering if there will not be some sort of gimmick match between the two, perhaps as soon as the Royal Rumble in Philadelphia. What that would be is unclear, but the fact that much was made of each Superstar targeting the other's arm may be an indicator of things to come.