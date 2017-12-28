The Most Intriguing Matchups in the College Football Playoff

0 of 6

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

As the spotlight focuses on the two biggest remaining games of the college football season, individual matchups will play a massive role in who wins the College Football Playoff games between Alabama and Clemson and Georgia and Oklahoma.

Whether it's the chess match between playmaking quarterbacks and dynamic defenders, or even when it gets a little more personal such as an offensive and defensive lineman clashing in the trenches or a star receiver and defensive back meeting on an island, the playoffs will be filled with intriguing showdowns.

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield will fling it all over the field unless Georgia gets pressure on him with guys such as Butkus Award winner Roquan Smith.

Alabama killer Hunter Renfrow must be a key for the Crimson Tide after he torched them in the past two national championship games, so it's only natural that UA would take All-American defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and make the Clemson receiver his central focus.

Even the head coaches will share the spotlight. This is going to be a postseason full of excitement, games within games and grudge matches between some of the best players in the country.

Let's take a look at the top battles that could determine who advances to play for this year's national championship.