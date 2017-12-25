JJ Redick Says He's 'Not a Fan of Playing on Christmas'

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 25: JJ Redick #17 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates during the game against the New York Knicks on December 25, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick isn't fond of playing on Christmas Day.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to once again say for I believe the 10th time, I'm not a fan of playing on Christmas. I wish we had this holiday for our families," Redick told reporters after the Sixers' 105-98 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday. "I understand we are entertainers, we have to provide this for all the basketball fans out there."

Redick had 24 points and six rebounds on 6-of-10 shooting in his return to the lineup following a two-game absence. The Sixers outscored the Knicks by 25 points when he was on the floor, tied with Joel Embiid for the best mark on the team.

Christmas games are an annual tradition in the NBA. The Sixers' placement on the Christmas Day slate was seen as a showing of faith by the league, especially after years of losing. Their win Monday put them at 15-18 on the season.

Redick's feeling likely is shared by many players around the league, most of whom prefer to be with their families rather than be at work.

That's an understandable sentiment for anyone who ever has had to work over a national holiday. 

