Larry Fitzgerald Writes Christmas Tribute to Senator John McCain

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald penned a tribute to Arizona Sen. John McCain that published on Christmas Day.

In an essay on Sports Illustrated, the receiver discussed the sacrifice of the former Vietnam prisoner of war:

"The sacrifices John McCain has made for our country, and especially the men and women he served with in the military, are incredible. As a prisoner of war in Vietnam he missed six Christmases with his family back home and suffered unbelievable hardship."

Fitzgerald noted that he has become friends with McCain and has "so much admiration for him."

McCain—who has been a senator in Arizona since 1986—has been undergoing treatment for brain cancer and was recently hospitalized because of side effects of his treatment.

Fitzgerald's tribute was not an endorsement for any of the Republican lawmaker's policies, but instead a discussion of the type of person McCain has been throughout his life. He discussed the heroism and bravery during his time in Vietnam and some work he has done since.

The player also noted his own experience touring the POW camp in 2013 where McCain was held.

"I'll wish him a Merry Christmas today, and I pray he lives another 20 years," Fitzgerald wrote. "I know this: As soon as my boys are of age, I'll tell them stories about the quality of the man I've gotten to know. I'll tell them: Senator John McCain will be revered and respected for as long as the United States of America has a place in this world, and his legacy will outlive us all."

Fitzgerald and Eli Manning earned the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award last season. Fitzgerald received the award in part because of his work with the American Cancer Society and other philanthropic initiatives.