Jaelen Strong Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jaelen Strong announced on Instagram that he suffered a torn ACL Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and will miss the remainder of the season.

"I never questioned God when he continued to overflow my life with blessings so I won't question him now," Strong wrote. "I was cut in September by the Texans. Jags claimed me a day after. 14 weeks later I am finally active. My first reception goes for a TD. IM SO EXCITED to finally be out here w GANG grinding w my dogs and then I tear my ACL."

Strong was claimed by the Jaguars on waivers in September, and he was finally promoted from the practice squad to the active roster in advance of Week 16.

In his Jacksonville debut, Strong nabbed three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown.

The Jaguars were already thin at receiver with Allen Robinson (knee) out for the season, so they'll need Marqise Lee, Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole to step up as the playoffs approach.

The Jaguars will also hope Allen Hurns—who hasn't played since Nov. 12 with an ankle injury—can return in time for the franchise's first postseason appearance since 2007.