Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Outlook for Championship

Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

With Week 17 of the fantasy football season on deck, the remaining leagues out there will conclude after this week.

Whether you play in Week 16 or 17, this has been a heck of a fantasy season.

There have been a ton of injuries to top guys and we've seen plenty of unlikely sources of production come out of no where.

In Week 17, be on the look out for starters the could potentially sit all of, or a portion of a game—this could impact your championship game.

Below we'll look at rankings for each skill position and also look at kickers.

Let this be your guide to downing your opponent in Week 17.

Quarterback

1. Tom Brady (New England Patriots) vs. New York Jets

2. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Arizona Cardinals

3. Philip Rivers (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Oakland Raiders

4. Cam Newton (Carolina Panthers) at Atlanta Falcons

5. Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cleveland Browns

6. Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7. Matthew Stafford (Detroit Lions) vs. Green Bay Packers

8. Nick Foles (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Dallas Cowboys

9. Case Keenum (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Chicago Bears

10. Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams) vs. San Francisco 49ers

11. Jimmy Garoppolo (San Francisco 49ers) at Los Angeles Rams

12. Jacoby Brissett (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Houston Texans

Gail Burton/Associated Press

At the bottom of the rankings, we have Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

It's not too often you'll find him inside the top-12 rankings at quarterback, but against the Texans, it's almost a must.

You probably know this by now, the the Texans absolutely stink against the pass, giving up over 257 passing yards per game and nearly two touchdown strikes.

In his last game against the Texans, Brissett did just that, but instead went over 300 yards passing.

In the championship week with some uncertainty among the top guys, Brissett may be the best play.

Running Back

1. Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) vs. San Francisco 49ers

2. Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cleveland Browns

3. Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys) at Philadelphia Eagles

5. Kenyan Drake (Miami Dolphins) vs. Buffalo Bills

6. Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Oakland Raiders

7. Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) at Tennessee Titans

8. Mark Ingram (New Orleans Saints) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills) at Miami Dolphins

10. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Carolina Panthers

11. Dion Lewis (New England Patriots) vs. New York Jets

12. Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) at Atlanta Falcons

13. Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears) at Minnesota Vikings

14. Duke Johnson (Cleveland Browns) at Pittsburgh Steelers

15. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) at Denver Broncos

16. Jerick McKinnon (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Chicago Bears

17. Alex Collins (Baltimore Ravens) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

18. Carlos Hyde (San Francisco 49ers) at Los Angeles Rams

19. Lamar Miller (Houston Texans) at Indianapolis Colts

20. C.J. Anderson (Denver Broncos) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Before we start, let me say this: Gurley is LaDainian Tomlinson-like.

OK, moving on.

Hunt is in a bit of a precarious position this week.

With the Chiefs locked on to the No. 4 seed, there is no incentive to him playing at all.

However, who knows, maybe he'll still get enough reps to be viable.

There's really only one way to address this concern: Wait for reports throughout the week.

If I were a betting man (which, I'll admit, I can be), I'd say Hunt plays a series or two, but we're still not sure.

Keep your eyes peeled and look for updates on here daily—this also applies to Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce.

Wide Receiver

1. DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) at Indianapolis Colts

2. Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Oakland Raiders

3. Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Chicago Bears

4. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) at Baltimore Ravens

6. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Carolina Panthers

7. Doug Baldwin (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Arizona Cardinals

8. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. New Orleans Saints

9. Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) at Seattle Seahawks

10. Jarvis Landry (Miami Dolphins) vs. Buffalo Bills

11. JuJu Smith-Schuster (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Houston Texans

12. Brandin Cooks (New England Patriots) vs. New York Jets

13. Devin Funchess (Carolina Panthers) at Atlanta Falcons

14. T.Y. Hilton (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Houston Texans

15. Stefon Diggs (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Chicago Bears

16. Dez Bryant (Dallas Cowboys) at Philadelphia Eagles

17. Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) at Denver Broncos

18. Josh Gordon (Cleveland Browns) at Pittsburgh Steelers

19. Robert Woods (Los Angeles Rams) vs. San Francisco 49ers

20. Marquise Goodwin (San Francisco 49ers) at Los Angeles Rams

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

While he's ranked eighth here, Evans does cause a bit of anxiety for me.

In his last game against the Saints, Evans saw six targets, but caught just one pass for 13 yards.

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore really is that good.

However, Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston has shown some resurgence recently and that was on display in Week 16 with a near upset of the Panthers.

With Winston awakening here down the stretch, combined with Evans' skill set, he may be OK, but Lattimore should instill some fear into your lineup making decisions.

He's impossible to sit, but understand the risks.

Tight End

1. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) vs. New York Jets

2. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Dallas Cowboys

3. Evan Engram (New York Giants) vs. Washington Redskins

4. Delanie Walker (Tennessee Titans) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Jack Doyle (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Houston Texans

6. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) at Denver Broncos

7. Greg Olsen (Carolina Panthers) at Atlanta Falcons

8. Vernon Davis (Washington Redskins) at New York Giants

9. Jimmy Graham (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Arizona Cardinals

10. Eric Ebron (Detroit Lions) vs. Green Bay Packers

Don Feria/Associated Press

One thing to get out of the way quickly: Engram could be shut down for the season, but we don't know that yet, thus he's ranked.

Let's look at Graham, who comes in at the TE9 this week.

Graham has been horrible these last few weeks.

Over his last three games, Graham has seen six targets, caught two of those passes for a grand total of two yards and a touchdown.

Against tight ends, the Cardinals ranked sixth against them in DVOA.

Graham is a boom-or-bust option, but against the Cardinals, we could see the Seahawks score more than normal, especially at home.

If you're not comfortable playing Graham, guys like Davis or Ebron are also fine options.

Kicker

1. Stephen Gostkowski (New England Patriots) vs. New York Jets

2. Wil Lutz (New Orleans Saints) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. Justin Tuckers (Baltimore Ravens) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

4. Jake Elliott (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Dallas Cowboys

5. Harrison Butker (Kansas City Chiefs) at Denver Broncos

6. Nick Novak (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Oakland Raiders

7. Matt Prater (Detroit Lions) vs. Green Bay Packers

8. Matt Bryant (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Carolina Panthers

9. Graham Gano (Carolina Panthers) at Atlanta Falcons

10. Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cleveland Browns

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Chargers are in a position to put up a lot of points against a weak Raiders defense. Also, this game could potentially turn in to a shoot out.

Either way, this means nothing but good things for Novak. If you're streaming a kicker, look to Novak to lead you to the promise land at the kicker position.

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Football Outsiders.