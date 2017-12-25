Joel Embiid, 76ers Beat Knicks 105-98 on Christmas Despite Enes Kanter's Heroics

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Big men took center stage at Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day, as Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers bested Enes Kanter and the New York Knicks, 105-98, in a Big Apple slugfest.

Embiid, who has been battling lower back tightness for more than a week, finished with 25 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and three blocks. The Sixers outscored the Knicks by 25 points during Embiid's 34 minutes, and their offensive anchor knocked down a clutch three from the corner to put the Sixers up eight with 2:24 remaining:

Kanter, who was a wrecking ball below the free-throw line, finished with 31 points and 22 rebounds in a historic effort.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN Stats & Info), Kanter joined Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and Bob Lanier as the only players in league history to top 30 points and 20 rebounds on Christmas.

That performance invoked a strong reaction from those watching at home:

However, Kanter didn't have enough help to fend off a Sixers team desperate to snap a five-game losing streak.

Kristaps Porzingis (22 points) and Courtney Lee (20 points) both were excellent, but the Knicks made just four shots from beyond the arc as a team and lacked the perimeter stylings necessary to keep pace.

Conversely, the Sixers knocked down 10 triples and received a much-needed lift from JJ Redick after he missed a home-and-home with the Toronto Raptors because of a hamstring injury. In 27 minutes, the catch-and-shoot artist dropped 24 points on 6-of-10 shooting (4-of-8 from three).

The Sixers also received a huge effort from point guard TJ McConnell, who piled up 15 points, five boards, four dimes and two steals off the pine.

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie and ESPN.com's Bobby Marks noted McConnell has evolved into one of the league's premier backup floor generals:

Ben Simmons was relatively silent as he failed to finish at the rim in the half court, but he punched home a critical bucket in transition that was facilitated by McConnell's quick hands:

The Sixers, who are now 3-9 in December, will be off until Thursday, when they square off against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center.

The Knicks will return to the floor Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls with their sights set on snapping a two-game skid.