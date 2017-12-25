NFL Playoff Picture 2018: Updated AFC, NFC Standings, Super Bowl Odds and More

Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

It's hard to believe that the 2017 NFL regular season is already coming to an end as a handful of teams are left scrambling for a playoff berth with just one game remaining.

Teams like the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings don't have much to worry about this holiday season as they prepare for the postseason, but other teams such as the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons will be constantly looking over their shoulders in fear of losing their respective grasps on a sixth-seed playoff berth.

Here's a glance at the most recent Super Bowl odds for teams currently seeded in the playoffs, courtesy of OddsShark:

Current Super Bowl Odds (as of Dec. 22, 2017)

—New England Patriots +240 (bet $100 to win $240)

—Pittsburgh Steelers +600

—Minnesota Vikings +600

—New Orleans Saints +900

—Philadelphia Eagles +1000

—Los Angeles Rams +1000

—Jacksonville Jaguars +1400

—Atlanta Falcons +1400

—Carolina Panthers +1800

—Kansas City Chiefs +1800

—Tennessee Titans +10000

Here's a look at the overall playoff picture for both conferences heading into Monday night's set of games:

AFC Playoff Bracket

1. New England Patriots (12-3, first-round bye)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3, first-round bye)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-5, vs. Tennessee Titans)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (9-6, vs. Baltimore Ravens)

5. Baltimore Ravens (9-6, vs. Kansas City Chiefs)

6. Tennessee Titans (8-7, vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

In the Hunt

7. Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)

8. Buffalo Bills (8-7)

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

In the AFC, things up top are fairly simple.

The Patriots have a first-round bye and can guarantee home-field advantage throughout the postseason Monday night if the Steelers lose to the Texans. If Pittsburgh wins, then the Patriots just have to beat the New York Jets in Week 17 or hope the Steelers lose next weekend instead to the Cleveland Browns.

The Steelers can clinch a first-round bye with a win over the Texans. The only way the Steelers don't get a bye is if they lose Monday and next week against the Browns along with a Jaguars win over the Titans.

In the No. 3 seed, the Jaguars won't fall below their current seeding but can earn a bye week with a win over Tennessee and two straight Pittsburgh losses.

As for the Kansas City Chiefs, they're in the playoffs after winning the AFC West but don't have much room to move around unless they lose in Week 17 and the Baltimore Ravens win.

If the Ravens win against the Cincinnati Bengals, they're in the playoffs. If not, the door is open for the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills to make some noise as both of those teams need the Ravens and Titans to lose to make the playoffs.

NFC Playoff Bracket

1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-2, first-round bye)

2. Minnesota Vikings (12-3, first-round bye)

3. Los Angeles Rams (11-4, vs. Atlanta Falcons)

4. New Orleans Saints (11-4, vs. Carolina Panthers)

5. Carolina Panthers (11-4, vs. New Orleans Saints)

6. Atlanta Falcons (9-6, vs. Los Angeles Rams)

In the Hunt

7. Seattle Seahawks (9-6)

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Eagles are still in good shape without Carson Wentz if Nick Foles can keep up his level of play. They'll have a bye week to figure out the kinks, and if they beat the Oakland Raiders Monday night, they'll secure home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

The Vikings can secure a first-round bye in the playoffs with a win over the Chicago Bears or a Carolina Panthers loss in Week 17. As for home-field advantage? A win over the Bears and two straight losses from the Eagles will do the trick.

The Rams are basically stuck in the No. 3 seed unless they lose next weekend to the San Francisco 49ers, which could potentially send them down to the No. 5 seed. They can't go any higher than No. 3. The New Orleans Saints also can't go higher than the third seed, but they can secure a division title with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend.

A team that can make some significant noise in Week 17, however, is the Panthers.

The Panthers could go as high as the second seed in the NFC with a win over the Falcons, a Saints loss to the Buccaneers and a Vikings loss to the Bears.

Atlanta needs a win over Carolina or a Seahawks loss to the Arizona Cardinals to secure their spot in the postseason. For Seattle, the Seahawks need to beat Arizona and hope that the Panthers defeat the Falcons.