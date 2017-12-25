NFL Playoff Standings 2018: Latest Team Records, Updated Postseason Odds

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

With one week left in the 2017 NFL regular season, the race for a wild-card berth in the AFC and NFC is heating up.

While most teams are already out of playoff contention, there are a few teams in the AFC who still have a shooter's chance. Meanwhile, in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons are fighting for their lives to secure a playoff spot as a sixth seed.

Only one team will hoist the Lombardi Trophy when it's all said and done, but picking one team to win it all this season isn't as easy as one might think. Here's a look at the updated playoff picture for the AFC/NFC with updated Super Bowl odds for each playoff contender, courtesy of OddsShark.

Current AFC Playoff Bracket

1. New England Patriots (12-3, first-round bye)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3, first-round bye)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-5, vs. Tennessee Titans)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (9-6, vs. Baltimore Ravens)

5. Baltimore Ravens (9-6, vs. Kansas City Chiefs)

6. Tennessee Titans (8-7, vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

In the Hunt

7. Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)

8. Buffalo Bills (8-7)

Current NFC Playoff Bracket

1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-2, first-round bye)

2. Minnesota Vikings (12-3, first-round bye)

3. Los Angeles Rams (11-4, vs. Atlanta Falcons)

4. New Orleans Saints (11-4, vs. Carolina Panthers)

5. Carolina Panthers (11-4, vs. New Orleans Saints)

6. Atlanta Falcons (9-6, vs. Los Angeles Rams)

In the Hunt

7. Seattle Seahawks (9-6)

Current Super Bowl odds (as of Dec. 22, 2017)

- New England Patriots +240 (bet $100 to win $240)

- Pittsburgh Steelers +600

- Minnesota Vikings +600

- New Orleans Saints +900

- Philadelphia Eagles +1000

- Los Angeles Rams +1000

- Jacksonville Jaguars +1400

- Atlanta Falcons +1400

- Carolina Panthers +1800

- Kansas City Chiefs +1800

Win and you're in

For the Baltimore Ravens, it's quite simple: Just win, baby.

The Ravens (9-6) are in the best situation out of any wild card hopeful in the league going into the final week of the regular season when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals aren't a pushover by any stretch of the imagination, but all the Ravens have to do to secure a spot in the playoffs is beat the Bengals next weekend, regardless of what else shakes out in the AFC.

In the NFC, the Atlanta Falcons find themselves in a similar situation going into a tough matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

The Falcons (9-6) are looking to hold off the Seahawks (9-6) for the final sixth seed in the NFC playoff picture and a win next weekend will guarantee them a spot in the postseason. However, if the Falcons fall short in Week 17 and the Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals, last year's Super Bowl runners-up will be on the outside looking in in the New Year.

Living on a prayer

The Seahawks are hoping that the Panthers defeat the Seahawks in Week 17, but they're not the only team that needs some help from other teams to make the playoffs.

In the AFC, the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills are battling for the sixth seed in the playoffs. If the Ravens win, only one spot is left in the playoff race for those three teams, and the Titans are currently in the driver's seat despite losing their last three games.

The Titans have to beat the Jaguars in Week 17 or hope the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills both lose. On the other hand, the Chargers need to beat the Oakland Raiders, have the Titans lose and have the Ravens beat the Bengals.

As for the Bills, they need to beat the Miami Dolphins and hope the Chargers and Titans both lose. They could also beat the Dolphins and have the Bengals beat the Ravens to secure a playoff berth.

It's going to be interesting to see how the dominoes fall in the final week of the regular season, but there will be fireworks regardless of what happens.